Here’s the Date of the 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The Guild of Music Supervisors Awards’ 12th annual GMS Awards will be held on March 20, 2022, one week before the 94th annual Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The GMS Awards will be held midway through the final-round voting period for the Oscars (March 17-22), so wins here could help in Oscar balloting for best original song and best original score.

The GMS Awards are meant to honor the best in the craft of music supervision.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $25 million

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $10 million

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $5 million

Best song written and/or recorded for a film

Best music supervision – television drama

Best music supervision – television comedy or musical

Best music supervision – reality television

Best music supervision – television movie

Best song written and/or recorded for television

Best music supervision for a documentary

Best music supervision in a docuseries

Best music supervision in a trailer

Best music supervision in advertising (synch)

Best music supervision in advertising (original music)

Best music supervision in a video game

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of promoting the role of the music supervisor in all forms of media. The guild holds educational and networking events throughout the year, including the annual State of Music in Media Conference.

For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com.