Watch Every Performance From the 2022 Grammy Awards

As host Trevor Noah joked about the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night: “Don’t even think of it as an awards show. This is a concert where they’re giving out awards.”
And what a concert it was, with captivating performances like Silk Sonic‘s Las Vegas-appropriate “777” show opener, best new artist winner Olivia Rodrigo’s suburban “Drivers License” showcase and best country album winner Chris Stapleton’s chilling rendition of “Cold.” BTS returned to the Grammy stage with a James Bond-inspired “Butter” sequence, and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance before John Legend’s “Free.” Lady Gaga, in the absence of her music partner Tony Bennett, performed two songs from their collaborative album Love for Sale, which won best traditional pop vocal album. Oh, and we can’t forget surprise album of the year winner Jon Batiste tearing down the house with “Freedom.”
But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Below, revisit every single 2022 Grammy performance to see the concert all over again — or for the very first time — in the order they were performed on Sunday’s broadcast.
Silk Sonic, “777”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
J Balvin, “Qué Más Pues?” and “In Da Ghetto” with Maria Becerra
BTS, “Butter”
Lil Nas X, “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby (with Jack Harlow)”
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, “Happier Than Ever”
Nas, “I Can,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Rare” with Robert Glasper
Chris Stapleton, “Cold”
John Legend, “Free” with Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and Lyuba Yakimchuk
Lady Gaga, “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You”
Jon Batiste, “Freedom”
Justin Bieber, “Peaches” with Giveon and Daniel Caesar
H.E.R., “Damage,” “We Made It” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way” with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”
Brothers Osborne, “Dead Man’s Curve”