Watch Every Performance From the 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

As host Trevor Noah joked about the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night: “Don’t even think of it as an awards show. This is a concert where they’re giving out awards.”

And what a concert it was, with captivating performances like Silk Sonic‘s Las Vegas-appropriate “777” show opener, best new artist winner Olivia Rodrigo’s suburban “Drivers License” showcase and best country album winner Chris Stapleton’s chilling rendition of “Cold.” BTS returned to the Grammy stage with a James Bond-inspired “Butter” sequence, and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance before John Legend’s “Free.” Lady Gaga, in the absence of her music partner Tony Bennett, performed two songs from their collaborative album Love for Sale, which won best traditional pop vocal album. Oh, and we can’t forget surprise album of the year winner Jon Batiste tearing down the house with “Freedom.”

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Below, revisit every single 2022 Grammy performance to see the concert all over again — or for the very first time — in the order they were performed on Sunday’s broadcast.

Silk Sonic, “777”

Watch the performance here.

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Watch the performance here.

J Balvin, “Qué Más Pues?” and “In Da Ghetto” with Maria Becerra

Watch the performance here.

BTS, “Butter”

Watch the performance here.

Lil Nas X, “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby (with Jack Harlow)”

Watch the performance here.

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, “Happier Than Ever”

Watch the performance here.

Nas, “I Can,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Rare” with Robert Glasper

Watch the performance here.

Chris Stapleton, “Cold”

Watch the performance here.

John Legend, “Free” with Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and Lyuba Yakimchuk

Watch the performance here.

Lady Gaga, “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You”

Watch the performance here.

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Watch the performance here.

Justin Bieber, “Peaches” with Giveon and Daniel Caesar

Watch the performance here.

H.E.R., “Damage,” “We Made It” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way” with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Watch the performance here.

Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

Watch the performance here.

Brothers Osborne, “Dead Man’s Curve”

Watch the performance here.