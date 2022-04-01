Lady Gaga to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Lady Gaga will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

Gaga and Tony Bennett are nominated for five awards, including album of the year for their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The announcement of Gaga’s booking comes just three days after Foo Fighters canceled their tour in the wake of the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Thursday, the Recording Academy confirmed that the tour cancellation included the band’s previously announced performance on the Grammys.

It is possible that Bennett will join Gaga to perform and/or to accept awards, should they win, but that was not announced. Gaga has two solo numbers on the Love for Sale album, “Let’s Do It” and “Do I Love You.” The album consists of songs written by Porter, one of the main architects of the Great American Songbook.

This will be Gaga’s first performance on the Grammys since she sang “Shallow” on the 2019 telecast, backed by her co-writers on that song, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

Gaga has been one of the most frequent performers on the Grammys since she burst to stardom nearly 15 years ago. She opened the 2010 telecast in a collab with Elton John on her songs “Poker Face” and “Speechless” and his classic “Your Song.” The following year, she performed her smash “Born This Way.” In 2015, she and Bennett sang Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.”

The range of artists Gaga has performed with on the Grammys, in addition to John and Bennett, underscores her remarkable versatility. In 2015, she and Nile Rodgers performed a tribute to David Bowie. The following year, she joined Metallica to perform their song “Moth Into Flame.” In 2018, she and Ronson performed “Joanne and “Million Reasons.”

Trevor Noah is set to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is the second year in a row that Noah has hosted the show. It’s the first time the show has aired from Las Vegas – or from any city other than Los Angeles or New York – since 1973, when it aired from Nashville for the first and only time.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.