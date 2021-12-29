Jon Batiste Is the 2022 Grammy Leader With 11 Nods — How Many Will He Actually Win?

Jon Batiste received 11 Grammy nominations in November, more than anyone else has amassed in any one year since Kendrick Lamar scooped up 11 nods six years ago.

Voting members of the Recording Academy have one more week to cast their ballots. Voting closes on Wednesday Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31.

Explore Explore Jon Batiste See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

How many Grammys will Batiste win? Lamar took home five awards from his 11 2015 nods. Other artists who amassed 10 or more nominations in a year went home with anywhere from two to eight Grammys.

Michael Jackson and Babyface are the all-time Grammy nominations leaders in a single year, with 12 nods for 1983 and 1996, respectively. Jackson won a record eight Grammys from his dozen nominations in what amounted to a coronation; Babyface won three.

Of artists who led the field with 10 nominations, Lauryn Hill (1998) won five; Carlos Santana (1999) swept eight, tying Jackson’s record; Kanye West (2004) won three; Beyoncé (2009) took six; and Eminem (2010) won two.

Batiste is probably the front-runner in three categories and has a reasonably good chance in a few others.

The Grammys new “3-10” rule, whereby members can vote in no more than three fields (outside of the general field, better known as the Big Four categories), will make it harder for Batiste’s supporters to simply check his name wherever it appears. Batiste has nominations in six different fields (outside of the general field) – R&B, jazz, American roots, music for visual media, classical and music video/film. His most ardent supporters can vote in no more than three of those six fields.

Let’s take a closer look at Batiste’s 11 nominations.

Record of the year: “Freedom,” a track from his album We Are, is nominated, but it doesn’t appear to stand a chance against such widely admired smash hits as Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.” Three of the nominees are past winners in the category – Tony Bennett (nominated with Lady Gaga), Billie Eilish (who has won in this category the last two years running) and Bruno Mars (another two-time category champ, nominated with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic).

Album of the year: Again, We Are seems to stand little chance against Rodrigo’s Sour, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind or the sentimental favorite, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale. Again, three past winners in this category are in the running – Bennett, Eilish and three-time champ Taylor Swift.

Best traditional R&B performance: “I Need You,” the second single from We Are, has a chance here, but the front-runner is probably H.E.R.’s performance of her Oscar-winning “Fight for You.” The nominees include four past winners in this category – PJ Morton, Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper and Yebba.

Best R&B album: We Are has a good chance of winning here, but so do H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind (which, as noted, is a fellow album of the year nominee) and Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales. H.E.R., who won in this category three years ago with an eponymous compilation album, probably has a slight edge.

Best improvised jazz solo: Batiste will probably win for “Bigger Than Us,” a track from the Soul soundtrack. Batiste won an Oscar (and countless other awards) for that score, which he composed in tandem with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. But the competition here is fierce. The late Chick Corea, who is nominated for “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” has won 25 Grammys, a total topped by only five people in history. Corea won 23 Grammys in his lifetime, two more posthumously in March and is nominated for four more at January’s ceremony. Terence Blanchard, nominated for “Absence,” is also a formidable challenger.

Best jazz instrumental album: Batiste will probably pick up a second Grammy for Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul. Again, he faces Corea, nominated for Akoustic Band Live, a collab with John Patitucci & Dave Weckl, and Blanchard, nominated for Absence, which features The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet. Corea could easily take both of these jazz awards, but Soul hasn’t lost many awards on its gilded journey, and probably won’t at the Grammys either.

Best American roots performance: “Cry,” the third single from We Are, has a chance here, but it will probably lose to a song by an artist who is better established in the genre, such as “Same Devil” by Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile, the latter a past winner in the category. For the record, genre “outsiders” do sometimes win here, as when Sara Bareilles won two years ago for “Saint Honesty.”

Best American roots song: “Cry,” which Batiste co-wrote with Steve McEwan, may have the same problem here as in the above performance category.

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Batiste, Reznor and Ross lead the pack with Soul. This is the category in which Batiste seems to have the surest chance of winning. Reznor and Ross won in this category nine years ago with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Fellow nominees Hans Zimmer (Dune) and Ludwig Göransson (an album from the TV show The Mandalorian) are also past winners in the category.

Best contemporary classical composition: “Batiste: Movement 11’,” another track from We Are, has a chance. But it will face composers who are better known in the classical world.

Best music video: “Freedom” is vying with such videos as Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Both Lil Nas X and Gaga are past winners in this category. “Montero” won video of the year at the VMAs in September and is probably the front-runner to win here as well.

If Batiste does go 3-8 on Grammy night, that’s not bad at all. That would be on par with Babyface (1996) and Kanye West (2004) and ahead of Eminem (2010). These would be the first, second and third Grammy wins of Batiste’s career.