BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set to Perform on 2022 Grammys

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, set for April 3 in Las Vegas. Current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo are all set to take the stage.

LGBTQ artists are well-represented in this first batch of performers, with Carlile, Lil Nas X and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne all being out and proud.

This will be the third year in a row Eilish has performed on the Grammy telecast. She and her brother and collaborator Finneas performed “When the Party’s Over” on the 2020 telecast and “Everything I Wanted” last year. Eilish is nominated for record of the year with “Happier Than Ever.” She won in that category the last two years with “bad guy” and “Everything I Wanted.” Should she win again, she would become the first artist in Grammy history to win record of the year three years running.

This will be the second year in a row that BTS has had its own spotlight performance number on the Grammys. They performed “Dynamite” last year. They are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the second year in a row for their megahit “Butter,” which topped the Hot 100 for 10 weeks, longer than any other hit in 2021.

Carlile had a career breakthrough moment in 2019 when she performed “The Joke” on the Grammy telecast. That ballad was nominated for both record and song of the year. Carlile is nominated in both of those categories again this year with “Right on Time.”

Lil Nas X teamed with Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their megahit “Old Town Road (Remix),” a record of the year nominee, on the 2020 telecast. Lil Nas X is nominated in that category again this year – and also song of the year this time around for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Lil Nas X and Harlow are expected to perform “Industry Baby,” a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Grammy nominee for best melodic rap performance. Lil Nas X could also perform “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which was also a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.

Brothers Osborne are nominated for their tender ballad “Younger Me.” Rodrigo has nominations for both “drivers license” and “good 4 u.” Carlile is nominated for three different works — her solo hit “Right on Time,” “A Beautiful Noise” (a collab with former Grammy host Alicia Keys) and “Same Devil” (a collab with Brandy Clark).

The Grammys used to have a policy that artists could only perform their current nominated works, but that restriction is no longer in effect.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The show will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the first time the show has ever emanated from Las Vegas – or from any city other than Los Angeles, New York or Nashville.

The show will be hosted for the second year in a row by Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

The Recording Academy and CBS issued “social teasers” from their social accounts on Monday evening, to encourage fans to theorize who will be announced today, but is the first official confirmation.