Who Should Win Best Music Video at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

The Grammy race for best music video is well worth watching this year. For one thing, there are seven nominees instead of the usual five (owing to ties). And the entries run the gamut from Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s performance of an 87-year-old Cole Porter standard, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” to “Shot in the Dark,” a new song by veteran hard rock band AC/DC.

Two of the nominees are past winners in this category. In addition to Gaga, who won for “Bad Romance” (2010), Lil Nas X is nominated for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The pop star won best music video two years ago for “Old Town Road (Remix),” his megahit collab with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Five of the nominated videos were made in support of tracks that are nominated for record of the year. In addition to “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” this year’s works that are nominated in both categories are Jon Batiste’s “Freedom,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) and Billie Eilish’s “Happier than Ever.”

In addition, Olivia Rodrigo is nominated in both categories, but with different works. “good 4 u” is nominated for best music video. “drivers license” is up for record of the year.

Eilish is this year’s only nominee for best music video who is also vying for best music film. She is nominated in that category for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Eilish directed the “Happier than Ever” clip. She’s vying to become the first artist to win for best music video who was the sole director of a video.

Lil Nas X co-directed “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” with Tanu Muino. It’s vying to become the fifth best music video winner to be co-directed by the artist, following Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control,” OK Go’s “Here It Goes Again,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” and Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” (Elliott’s video featured Ciara and Fatman Scoop; Beyoncé’s video was a collab with Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter.)

So who do you think should win in this category when the 64th annual Grammy Awards are presented on Jan. 31, 2022?