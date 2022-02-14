Here’s the Official 2022 Grammy Week Schedule

The Recording Academy announced its official Grammy Week schedule on Monday (Feb. 14). The weeklong celebration will feature both virtual and live elements.

“Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “The Grammys’ magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”

On Feb. 3, the Recording Academy and Clive Davis announced that the pre-Grammy gala which they jointly present, long one of the highlights of Grammy Week, won’t be held this year.

Here’s the full lineup of Grammy Week festivities:

Monday – Wednesday, March 28-30

Grammy in the Schools Fest

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – virtual

Wednesday, March 30

MusiCares Music on a Mission

Presented by Gibson

Time: 5 p.m. PT – virtual

Thursday, March 31

A Grammy in the Schools Salute to Music Education featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – red carpet

6:30 p.m. PT – VIP reception

7 p.m. PT – doors

8 p.m. PT – show

Friday, April 1

Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis

Powered by Mastercard

Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT

This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org .

Saturday, April 2

Grammy Fund Breakfast

Location: TBD

Time: 9-11 a.m. PT

This is a private event.

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco

Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – reception

1-3 p.m. PT – luncheon and ceremony

This is a private event.

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

Location: TBD

Time: 5 p.m. PT – red carpet

6 p.m. PT – event

This is a private event.

Sunday, April 3

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – doors

12:30 p.m. PT – awards presentation

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT

Coverage: The show will broadcast live (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on CBS and Paramount+.