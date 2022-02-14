Here’s the Official 2022 Grammy Week Schedule

The Recording Academy announced its official Grammy Week schedule on Monday (Feb. 14). The weeklong celebration will feature both virtual and live elements.
“Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “The Grammys’ magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”
On Feb. 3, the Recording Academy and Clive Davis announced that the pre-Grammy gala which they jointly present, long one of the highlights of Grammy Week, won’t be held this year.
Here’s the full lineup of Grammy Week festivities:
Monday – Wednesday, March 28-30
Grammy in the Schools Fest
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – virtual
Wednesday, March 30
MusiCares Music on a Mission
Presented by Gibson
Time: 5 p.m. PT – virtual
Thursday, March 31
A Grammy in the Schools Salute to Music Education featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas
Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – red carpet
6:30 p.m. PT – VIP reception
7 p.m. PT – doors
8 p.m. PT – show
Friday, April 1
Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis
Powered by Mastercard
Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT
This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org.
Saturday, April 2
Grammy Fund Breakfast
Location: TBD
Time: 9-11 a.m. PT
This is a private event.
24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco
Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – reception
1-3 p.m. PT – luncheon and ceremony
This is a private event.
The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration
Location: TBD
Time: 5 p.m. PT – red carpet
6 p.m. PT – event
This is a private event.
Sunday, April 3
64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – doors
12:30 p.m. PT – awards presentation
64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT
Coverage: The show will broadcast live (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on CBS and Paramount+.