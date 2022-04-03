How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Premiere Ceremony

To kick off music’s biggest night, LeVar Burton is hosting the Grammy Awards’ Premiere Ceremony, where the vast majority of the 2022 Grammy winners will be announced.

The event is live on Sunday (April 3) at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on live.Grammy.com and YouTube (below).

Explore Explore LeVar Burton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

An opening number will include Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper and The Isaacs, while other Premiere Ceremony performances include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell and Curtis Stewart.

Allen will also present awards at the ceremony, as will fellow current nominees Arlo Parks, Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon and Sylvan Esso. Five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Jam will also be a presenter.

“I’m excited to host this celebration of the best performers across genres and art forms,” said Burton, who is also nominated in the best spoken word album category for Aftermath. “I am incredibly honored in particular to be represented in the Best Spoken Word category this historic year, with a cohort of five other outstandingly talented Black men, along with the words of the late great Congressman John Lewis.”

Watch the full 2022 Premiere Ceremony below. (Find all the details of how to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards here.)