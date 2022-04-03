Watch Billboard News’ ‘Music’s Hottest Night’ Grammy Pre-Show With Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Ahead of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, some of your favorite 2022 nominees will be joining “Billboard News Presents: Music’s Hottest Night” live on Twitter for the night’s hottest pre-show.

Tune in starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Twitter (watch below!) for great new interviews with current Grammy nominees, including Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rufus Du Sol, Michelle from Japanese Breakfast, Bomba Estereo, Camilo and Arlo Parks.

Host Tetris Kelly will be joined by Billboard experts Jason Lipshutz, Griselda Flores, Rania Aniftos, Lyndsey Havens and Katie Bain to discuss the buzziest topics of the night, including the Big Four categories, BTS’ chances, Kanye West’s involvement in the show and more.

A-list choreographer JaQuel Knight also joins the discussion to make his performance predictions, while Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. discusses how strong social followings for an artist might affect voting.

Make sure to tune in right here before the 2022 Grammy Awards take over Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night. Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11 nods, while Olivia Rodrigo and Finneas both have nominations in all of the Big Four categories: record, album and song of the year, as well as best new artist.

