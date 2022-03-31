Lil Nas X, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More: Which 2022 Grammys Performance Are You Most Excited For? Vote!

Lil Nas X, winner of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)" and Album of the Year for his EP, 7 poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are slated for Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET. The night, which highlights the biggest and brightest starts in the music industry over the past year, will feature a slew of performances from the nominees — but which performance are you excited to see?

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are slated to take the stage and are likely to perform their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Industry Baby.” The track earned a nod in the best melodic rap performance category. Should Lil Nas win, it would mark his third Grammy victory.

Silk Sonic — the R&B superduo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — will open the show and certainly have plenty of hits to choose from. Despite being a group for less than a year, the duo is nominated for a total of four awards for “Leave the Door Open” in the record and song of the year categories, as well as in the best R&B song and performance categories.

Olivia Rodrigo will also make her debut at the 2022 Grammys, where she is nominated for seven awards, four in the Big Four categories. BTS ARMY will also have plenty to celebrate as the K-pop phenoms will take the stage in light of their best pop duo/group performance nom for “Butter.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Vote for who you’re excited to see perform at the Grammys — and see the full list of performers — below.