A Complete Guide to Every 2022 Grammy Party & Event (Updating)

The 2022 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, but before today’s top stars head to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena for music’s biggest night on Sunday, they’ll have their choice of fun events and parties in Sin City and beyond.

See below for where celebs will be spending Grammy Week. (Updating all week with new events.)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception

STK at W Los Angeles – 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles

7-11 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Love Renaissance 10 Year Anniversary + Pre-Grammy Party

Location TBA

10 p.m.

Performances by DJ Tonee & Sean Famoso

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Nelly performs at DAER Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on July 13, 2018. Ryan Halbe

DaBaby, French Montana & Nelly at Drai’s Live

Drai’s – 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Tickets available here.

LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series Grammy Edition

Hard Rock Café – 3771 Las Vegas Blvd S #120, Las Vegas

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Performances by Christian French, Lily Kincade and Kevin Woo. RSVP here.

MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

MGM Grand Conference Center – 4701 Koval Lane, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

Performances by Lauren Daigle, Beck, Chaka Khan, Sara Bareilles, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, St. Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Black Pumas and Graham Nash. Details here.

Empire Presents: Key Glock Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe Album Release Party

Resorts World Hilton, Infinity Pool – 999 W Resorts World Dr., Las Vegas



SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Spotify Best New Artist 2022 Brunch

Encore Beach Club, Wynn – 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Noon-5 p.m.

Celebrating 2022 Best New Artist Grammy nominees Baby Keem, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, Finneas, and Arooj Aftab.

Grey Goose Essences x Grammys: Sound Sessions

Intrigue, Wynn – 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Noon-2 p.m.

Performances by Tinashe and DJ Millie

OneOf World Pool Party

Wet Republic Day Pool at MGM Grand – 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Performance by Steve Aoki.

Musicology Presents: Road to the Grammys

Splash Supper Club – 5900 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

4-7 p.m.

Performance by DJ Carnage, plus panel discussion with Grammy nominees.

7th Annual “The Soiree”

Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

6 p.m.

Tickets available here.

John Legend Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

Resorts World Las Vegas – 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

6 p.m.

John Legend will receive the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. Details here.

Sean Paul’s Grammy Nomination Celebration

Hakkasan Night Club – 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

6-10 p.m.



Silk Sonic Residency Show

Dolby Live at Park MGM – 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

9 p.m.

Tickets available here.

Funny Seeing You Here hosted by Range Music

Zouk – 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas

1 a.m.

Hosted by Jack Harlow

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

64th Annual Grammy Awards

MGM Grand Garden Arena – 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

5 p.m.

The telecast, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah and including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish and more, will be preceded by the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom, where the majority of the night’s awards will be handed out that afternoon.

Miley Cyrus performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Marcelo Hernandez/GI

Steven Tyler’s Grammy Watching Party

Hollywood Palladium – 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

3:30 p.m.

To benefit Janie’s Fund, performance by Miley Cyrus.

OneOf Grammy After Party

Hakkasan Night Club – 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Directly following the Grammys.

