Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Halsey & More React to 2022 Grammy Nominations: ‘Really Wasn’t Expecting That!’

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards arrived Tuesday (Nov. 23), with the Recording Academy honoring the artists who have made a significant impact in their respective genres and across the music industry as a whole this past year.

The top nominees are Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7). Rodrigo, a first-time nominee, snagged nominations in each of the Grammy’s big four categories: album, record and song of the year and best new artist. FINNEAS, Eilish’s older brother and frequent collaborator, is also a Recording Academy favorite this year, collecting noms in each of the big four categories too.

Following the nomination unveiling, musicians have been reacting to the news on their social media accounts. Halsey chimed in and expressed her delight at being nominated in the best alternative music album category for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“Really wasn’t expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks,” they wrote, adding, “Also SO wild to have it announced by some of my favorite people and my friends. Congrats to @BTS_twt on their nom for Butter!”

See more reactions to the Grammy nominations below.

Also SO wild to have it announced by some of my favorite people and my friends. 🥺 Congrats to @BTS_twt on their nom for Butter! — h (@halsey) November 23, 2021

INDUSTRY BABY GRAMMY NOMINATED AHHHHH — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A FUCKIN GRAMMY LETS GOOOO — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

Congratulations to all the Grammy nominees! I feel so lucky to be in your company! — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 23, 2021

🥺🥺🥺 8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021

yo wtf 8?!?!?!?? — Ric Nast (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021