Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Halsey & More React to 2022 Grammy Nominations: ‘Really Wasn’t Expecting That!’

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards arrived Tuesday (Nov. 23), with the Recording Academy honoring the artists who have made a significant impact in their respective genres and across…

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards arrived Tuesday (Nov. 23), with the Recording Academy honoring the artists who have made a significant impact in their respective genres and across the music industry as a whole this past year.

The top nominees are Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7). Rodrigo, a first-time nominee, snagged nominations in each of the Grammy’s big four categories: album, record and song of the year and best new artist. FINNEAS, Eilish’s older brother and frequent collaborator, is also a Recording Academy favorite this year, collecting noms in each of the big four categories too.

Following the nomination unveiling, musicians have been reacting to the news on their social media accounts. Halsey chimed in and expressed her delight at being nominated in the best alternative music album category for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“Really wasn’t expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks,” they wrote, adding, “Also SO wild to have it announced by some of my favorite people and my friends.  Congrats to @BTS_twt on their nom for Butter!”

See more reactions to the Grammy nominations below.

