Here Are All the Performers & Presenters at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced on Friday (April 1) that Lady Gaga will perform on the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3, which rounds out the lineup. The Academy also released the full list of presenters.

All but four of the performers on the show are 2022 Grammy nominees. Those who are not are John Legend; Maria Becerra, who is performing with J Balvin; and Cynthia Erivo and Rachel Zegler, who are participating in a special “In Memoriam” segment to honor legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Most of the major 2022 Grammy nominees are set to perform on the show, but a handful of artists who rated high in the nominations aren’t performing. They include Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who each received eight nominations, as well Abba, which is up for record of the year; Taylor Swift and Kanye West, who are both vying for album of the year; and Ed Sheeran, who is up for song of the year.

Presenters include music legend Joni Mitchell, who will receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday (April 1) and is a Grammy nominee this year for best historical album; Avril Lavigne, whose pop-punk hits influenced presumed Grammy front-runner Olivia Rodrigo; Questlove, who won an Oscar on Sunday (March 27) for documentary (feature) for Summer of Soul and is nominated for a Grammy for best music film; and Megan Thee Stallion, who was a surprise performer on the Oscars. She joined the Encanto cast in the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Trevor Noah is set to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show, planned to run 3-1/2 hours, will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is the second year in a row that Noah will host the show. It’s the first time the show has aired from Las Vegas – or from any city other than Los Angeles or New York – since 1973, when it aired from Nashville for the first and only time.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

Here’s the full list of performers and presenters.

Principal performers

J Balvin with Maria Becerra

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lady Gaga

John Legend

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Performers in special segments

Maverick City Music

Aymée Nuviola

Billy Strings

Performers in In Memoriam tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Ben Platt

Rachel Zegler

Presenters