2022 Grammys: Foo Fighters Sweep All Three Categories They Were Nominated In

Foo Fighters swept all three awards categories they were nominated in at the pre-broadcast 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday (April 3). No band members were in attendance to accept the awards, which were announced just over a week after the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band was announced as winner for three awards Sunday evening, before the televised portion of the show: best rock performance for “Making a Fire,” best rock song for “Waiting on a War” and best rock album for Medicine at Midnight.

“Making a Fire” received the best rock performance award over fellow nominees AC/DC (“Shot in the Dark”), Black Pumas (“Know You Better – Live From Capitol Studio A”), Chris Cornell (“Nothing Compares 2 U”) and Deftones (“OHMS”).

“Waiting on a War,” a songwriters’ award, was given the best rock song honor over Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” Kings of Leon’s “The Bandit,” Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” and Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way.”

Medicine at Midnight won the best rock album award over fellow nominees AC/DC (Power Up), Black Pumas (Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A), Chris Cornell (No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1) and Paul McCartney (McCartney III).

Medicine at Midnight, which features both of the Grammy-winning tracks, was released on Feb. 5, 2021. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and topped all three of Billboard‘s rock albums charts — Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums — upon its release.

Foo Fighters pulled out of their scheduled Grammys performance and canceled all upcoming tour dates in the wake of Hawkins’ death. His passing was first announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on Friday (March 25) with no cause of death stated. He was 50.

See the full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards (updating live throughout the night) here.