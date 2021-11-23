Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

The Recording Academy released their list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and with it arrived a tight race for who will win the coveted album of the year award.

Olivia Rodrigo, who is a first-time nominee at the Grammys, is up for the award with her debut effort, Sour. The record opened at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 following its release and charted all 11 tracks from the album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated June 5. The 18-year-old is additionally nominated in six other categories, including the song of the year, record of the year and best new artist category.

Taylor Swift is also in the race for album of the year, this time for 2020’s evermore. Swift has won the in the category three separate times: In 2009 for Fearless, in 2015 for 1989 and just last year with folklore.

Lil Nas X snagged a nom with his debut album, Montero, following his EP 7 being nominated in the category in 2020. The “That’s What I Want” rapper is also up for record of the year, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” as well as best melodic rap performance (“Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow). “Don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys,” he tweeted.

There are 10 projects nominated for album of the year — but who do you think should win at the 2022 Grammy Awards? See the full list of nominees here and vote below!