Here’s the Date of the 2022 GMA Dove Awards

Natalie Grant performs during the 52nd GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards are set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville. TBN’s initial broadcast of the show will air three nights later, on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. CT.

Nominations will be announced Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

Explore Explore Natalie Grant See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

That timetable is much the same as it was last year.

Last year’s GMA Dove Awards were held on Oct. 19, 2021, at the same venue. Jonathan McReynolds and Natalie Grant co-hosted the show. The show aired three nights later on TBN and was simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Message.

Performers on last year’s show, in addition to the co-hosts, were Dante Bowe, CAIN, Lauren Daigle, Hope Darst, Elevation Worship, KB featuring Matt Redman, Koryn Hawthorne featuring Donnie McClurkin, The Isaacs, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Mali, We the Kingdom, CeCe Winans and Zach Williams.

Winans and Jason Ingram were last year’s top winners, with four awards each. For King & Country took home three awards, including the top prize, artist of the year. Chris Brown of Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick also won three awards each.

The GMA Dove Awards are presented by the Gospel Music Association. The awards have been presented annually since 1969.

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the gospel/Christian music community. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards, The GMA Hall of Fame Induction and Honors Ceremony, and the Immerse Conference. For more information on the GMA, visit gospelmusic.org.