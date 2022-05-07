Lil Nas X Wins Outstanding Music Artist at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards (Full Winners List)

Lil Nas X won outstanding music artist at the second half of the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, which were held at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Friday, May 6. The first half of the awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2.

This is the second time in three years that Lil Nas X has won as outstanding music artist. He also took the award in 2020. Sam Smith won last year. Lil Nas X is the eighth repeat winner for outstanding music artist in the show’s history. Melissa Etheridge, Rufus Wainwright, k.d. lang and Scissor Sisters have each won the award three times. Indigo Girls, Lady Gaga and Tegan and Sara have also each won it twice.

The “Elliot Page” episode of The Oprah Conversation won outstanding variety or talk show episode. In the episode, Winfrey talked with the former Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of the 2007 film Juno, who publicly came out as transgender in December 2020. In a high-profile moment for a transgender star, Page joined her Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons to present an award on this year’s Oscars in March.

Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man tied as outstanding Broadway production. Company, starring Katrina Lenk in a gender-switched revival of Stephen Sondheim’s prized 1970 musical, is seen as this year’s front-runner to win a Tony Award for best revival of a musical. Thoughts of a Colored Man is expected to receive a nomination for best play. (The Tony nominations will be announced on Monday May 9).

Transgender recording artist and actress Peppermint co-hosted the GLAAD Media Awards with celebrity Peloton instructor Cody Rigbsy.

Dove Cameron performed her hit single “Boyfriend,” which climbs to No. 31 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. Michael R. Jackson performed excerpts from his Pulitzer-Prize winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop, which is seen as the front-runner to win this year’s Tony Award for best musical.

During the ceremony, GLAAD announced award recipients for several categories live onstage. They included Pose (outstanding drama series); the Today show segment “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” (outstanding TV journalism segment); Power Rangers (outstanding kids & family programming); and Sesame Street (outstanding children’s programming).

Judith Light received GLAAD’s excellence in media award from recent Oscar winner and upcoming Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose. Wilson Cruz received the Vito Russo Award.

“This year’s GLAAD Media Awards come at a time where LGBTQ visibility and storytelling can be the frontline response to a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “Our nominees and award recipients…showcase the beautiful diversity of LGBTQ people.”

Ellis, Rich Ferraro, and Anthony Allen Ramos were executive producers of the GLAAD Media Awards. Crystal Butler, Melissa Harris, John McCourt, Johanna Osburn, Matthew Zaccagni were producers. Juana Guichardo and Jose Useche were associate producers and Wendy Shanker was head writer.

Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were published, released, or broadcast in calendar year 2021. For a full list of nominees, click here. For more information, visit www.glaad.org.

Here’s a full list of all award recipients from the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles:

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, Montero (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production (tie): Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Reality Program (tie): RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All the Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Family Day” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Elliot Page” The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” Today (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “Pride of The White House” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports” by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “‘No Time for Intolerance:’ Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do” by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Transnational” [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article (tie): “Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez” por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) and “Somos Invisibles”: La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+” por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes” por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)