Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson & More Set to Appear on 2022 Emmy Awards

Two past Emmy hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, are also set to appear.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson are set to appear on the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on Monday Sept. 12. Kenan Thompson is set to host the show, which will emanate from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Gomez and Clarkson have both had No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and have also had notable success in television. Gomez is vying for her first Emmy as an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, a top contender for outstanding comedy series; Clarkson has won five Daytime Emmys in the past three years for her eponymous talk show.

Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar in March for her performance in West Side Story, is also set to appear. Her TV credits include Schmigadoon! and Westworld.

Two past hosts of the Emmy Awards are set to appear — Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted in 2016 and 2020, and Seth Meyers, who hosted in 2014. Both are nominated for outstanding variety talk series. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is nominated in the category for the 11th consecutive year (it has yet to win); Late Night With Seth Meyers is nominated in the category this year for the first time.

Other performers set to appear on the show are Will Arnett (Murderville); Angela Bassett (9-1-1, American Horror Story); Vanessa Bayer (I Love That for You); Taye Diggs (All American, The Best Man: The Final Chapters); Hannah Einbinder (Hacks); Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit); Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game); Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game);  Diego Luna (Andor, Narcos: Mexico); Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime); Amy Poehler (Lucy and Desi, Making It); Molly Shannon (I Love That for You); Jean Smart (Hacks); Kerry Washington (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’); and Natalie Zea (La Brea, Justified).

Hamish Hamilton, who directed the acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show which won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3-4 (though none for Hamilton), is set to direct the 74th Emmy Awards. The show will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment. It will broadcast live (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

