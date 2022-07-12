2022 Emmy Nominees: Adele, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga and More Music Stars Receive Nods

Adele, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga and Zendaya are among the music stars who received Emmy nominations on Tuesday (July 12) when the nods for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.

Zendaya received her second nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama for Euphoria (HBO). She won in the category two years ago. In addition, she received two nominations for outstanding original music & lyrics for songs she co-wrote with Labrinth, among others.

Adele: One Night Only (CBS) and One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (also CBS) are both nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). Adele was first nominated in the category six years ago for Adele: Live in New York City. Bennett and Gaga were nominated seven years ago for Cheek to Cheek Live! (Bennett won in the category in 2007 for Tony Bennett: An American Classic.)

Bennett and Gaga’s second collaborative album, Love for Sale, won a Grammy in April for best traditional pop vocal album. It’s Bennett’s final studio album in a career that stretches back more than 70 years.

Donald Glover is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for FX’s Atlanta (FX). It’s Glover’s third nomination in the category. He won once. As Childish Gambino, Glover topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “This Is America,” for which he won four Grammys.

Selena Gomez was passed over for a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), in which she co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom are nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy. All three stars also nominated as executive producers of the show, which is up for 17 awards, including outstanding comedy series.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (CBS) is nominated for outstanding variety special (live). It’s the third year in a row that the Super Bowl halftime show has been nominated in this category, following nods for the shows starring The Weeknd (2021) and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira (2020). Seven previous Super Bowl halftime shows were nominated in this or a comparable category. Despite all these nominations, the Super Bowl halftime show has yet to win an Emmy in this top category.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show, a high-profile celebration of hip-hop music and culture, is competing for outstanding variety special (live) with the Oscars, the Grammys, a Tony special dubbed Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! and yet another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, this time reviving The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

Pam & Tommy, a series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue, received 10 nominations, more than any other music project. The nods include outstanding limited or anthology series, outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Sebastian Stan as Lee, outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Lily James as Anderson, and outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier.

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+), directed by Oscar winner Peter Jackson, is nominated for outstanding documentary (series). Three previous programs on The Beatles have been nominated in top categories. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (Hulu) was nominated for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special (2017). The Beatles: The Night That Changed America (CBS) was nominated for outstanding variety special (2014). The Beatles Anthology (ABC) was nominated for best informational series (1996).

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) is nominated for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special.

The Late Show with Late Night with Seth Myers (NBC), a late-night fixture since 2014, received its first nomination for outstanding variety talk series. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) received its 11th nomination in the category (or its predecessor category, outstanding variety series). For all its nominations, Kimmel’s show has yet to win in the category. The other nominees are Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (its eighth nod), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (its sixth) and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (its fifth).

The Voice (NBC) received its 11th consecutive nomination for outstanding reality competition series. It’s competing with one other music show — and it’s not American Idol, which hasn’t been nominated in the category since 2011. Rather, it’s nominated alongside Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video).

RuPaul is nominated for outstanding host (reality or competition series) for RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1). RuPaul has won in the category the last six years in a row. RuPaul has won a total of 11 Emmy Awards, more than any other person of color in TV history.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live was nominated for outstanding variety sketch series. It has been nominated in that category, or its predecessor category, outstanding variety series, 27 times.

Former president Barack Obama is nominated for his first Emmy as the narrator of Our Great National Parks (HBO). Obama is a two-time Grammy winner for best spoken word album for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream and Dreams from My Father.

Succession was this year’s most nominated series with 25 nods, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17) and Euphoria (16).

Bill Hader received four nominations (performance, writing and directing for Barry and performance for Curb Your Enthusiasm). As noted, Zendaya received three (performance and two nods for music and lyrics for Euphoria).

Other individuals with multiple nominations this year include Jason Bateman (performance and directing for Ozark), Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Nicole Byer (host for Nailed It and writing for Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)), Jerrod Carmichael (performance for Saturday Night Live and writing for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), , Steve Martin (performance and writing for Only Murders in the Building), Amy Poehler (host for Making It and directing for Lucy and Desi), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar), Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso and Succession) and Sydney Sweeney (two first-time nominations, Euphoria and The White Lotus).

According to the TV Academy, there were 50 first-time performer nominees, including the aforementioned Sydney Sweeney, Sebastian Stan, Lily James, and Barack Obama, as well as Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Adam Scott (Severance), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

The nominations were announced in a live virtual ceremony hosted by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Final-round online voting begins Aug. 12.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock. The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater over two nights, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. An edited presentation will air Sept. 10, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on FXX.

The complete list of Emmy nominations is available at Emmys.com.