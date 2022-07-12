2022 Emmy Nominations in Music Categories: Zendaya, Labrinth & More Earn Nods

Zendaya and Labrinth, who each won Emmys two years ago for their work on HBO’s Euphoria, have two of this year’s five nominations for outstanding original music and lyrics for co-writing songs for the show. They are nominated for co-writing “Eliot’s Song” with Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and “I’m Tired” with Sam Levinson.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Labrinth Rickey Minor Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news

Labrinth won in this same category two years ago; Zendaya won outstanding lead actress in a drama. She is nominated in that same marquee category again this year.

Rickey Minor has two of the five nominations for outstanding music direction for the third time in past four years. He is nominated as music director of both the 43rd Annual and 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which aired in the same eligibility period due to pandemic-caused disruptions in air dates. (Minor had just one nomination in the category last year, in what amounts to an “off year” for him.)

Adam Blackstone is also nominated in that category for his work on The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (CBS), a celebration of hip-hop music and culture. Blackstone was previously nominated in this category as the music director of the Super Bowl halftime shows starring Justin Timberlake (2018) and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira (2020).

Siddhartha Khosla has three nominations for his work on freshman comedy series Only Murders in the Building and long-running drama series This Is Us, which wrapped its sixth and final season. Khosla is nominated for outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score) and outstanding original main title theme music for Only Murders in the Building and for outstanding original music and lyrics for “The Forever Now,” which he co-wrote for This Is Us. Khosla had three previous nominations, all for This Is Us. He has yet to win.

Natalie Holt and Theodore Shapiro each have two nominations for their work on Loki and Severance, respectively. Both are nominated for outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score) and outstanding original main title theme music. Holt and Shapiro each had one previous nomination. Both have yet to win.

Here’s the complete list of nominees in the seven music categories.

Outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score)

The Flight Attendant, “The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year,” Blake Neely, composer

Loki, “Glorious Purpose,” Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B,” Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Schmigadoon!, “Schmigadoon!,” Christopher Willis, composer

Severance, “The We We Are,” Theodore Shapiro, composer

Succession, “Chiantishire,” Nicholas Britell, composer

Outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or

special (original dramatic score)

1883, “1883,”, Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian, composers

Moon Knight, “Asylum,” Hesham Nazih, composer

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle,” Dan Romer, composer

A Very British Scandal, Episode 1, Nathan Barr, composer

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding music composition for a documentary series or special

(original dramatic score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Nainita Desai, composer

Lucy And Desi, David Schwartz, composer

Return To Space, Mychael Danna, Harry Gregson-Williams, composers

They Call Me Magic, Terence Blanchard, composer

The Tinder Swindler, Jessica Jones, composer

Outstanding music direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Michael Bearden, music director, Lee Musiker, music director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent, Adam Blackstone, music director

Saturday Night Live, Host: Jake Gyllenhaal; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, music directors

Outstanding original music and lyrics

Euphoria, song title: “Elliot’s Song,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics

Euphoria, song title: “I’m Tired,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics; Sam Levinson, lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, song title: “Maybe Monica,” Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore, music & lyrics

Schmigadoon!, Song Title: “Corn Puddin’,” music & lyrics: Cinco Paul

This Is Us, Song Title: “The Forever Now,” Siddhartha Khosla, music; Taylor Goldsmith, lyrics

Outstanding original main title theme music

Loki, Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders In The Building, Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Severance, Theodore Shapiro, composer

Squid Game, Jung Jae-il, composer

The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding music supervision