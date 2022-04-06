Here’s the Date of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC. This will be the show’s first time on NBC since September 2018, when it was hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, the hosts of Saturday Night Live’s flagship Weekend Update segment.

The show rotates among the four major networks. Last year’s show aired on CBS in September. It was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the star of that network’s sitcom The Neighborhood and was held outdoors at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The show’s last edition before the pandemic began was held indoors at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in September 2019.

This year’s host and venue have yet to be announced.

The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, rather than airing three hours later on the West Coast. This is a growing trend among major award shows. The Oscars and Grammys also air live coast-to-coast.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies are set for Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. (This show will be taped-delayed on the West Coast).

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 12.