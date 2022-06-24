Kelly Clarkson Is a Double Winner (Again) at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson won two more Daytime Emmys on Friday (June 24) – outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show host. In the three seasons that her popular daytime talk show has been on the air, Clarkson has won five Daytime Emmys. By comparison, she has won three Grammys in her entire career.

Clarkson has won outstanding entertainment talk show host all three seasons her show has been on the air. Kelly Ripa is the only other host who has won three times in the category, and her wins weren’t consecutive.

Related Kelly Clarkson Wins Twice at 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Clarkson’s show, which launched in September 2019, won five Daytime Emmys at last week’s Creative Arts Awards, for a total of seven for its third season on the air. That’s more than the show won in its first two seasons combined. (It won three awards in each of its first two seasons.)

But Clarkson wasn’t present at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif., to accept her awards. Her producers explained her absence by saying she’s taking the entire summer off to spend time with her children. That’s admirable, of course, but taking a few hours out to support the top award in your industry is also worthwhile.

Gloria Estefan, who, like Clarkson, has amassed three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, lost in her category – outstanding informative talk show host. She was nominated along with her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan for Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch). The award in that category went to Tamron Hall, host of her own syndicated show. In accepting the award, Hall recalled that she was a latchkey kid who grew up watching daytime television, so it means a lot to her to have succeeded in the field.

Jeopardy! won outstanding game show for a record 19th time — and the third year in a row. This three-year stretch included the death of longtime host Alex Trebek; the public tryouts of various replacement hosts; the eventual hiring of Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings; and this season’s succession of all-time champions — Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38) and Mattea Roach (23).

Steve Harvey won his third award for hosting Family Feud. Richard Dawson, the original host of the long-running show, won just once (in 1978). Unfairly, it seems, Pat Sajak had to compete with himself in the category this year. He was nominated for both the syndicated Wheel of Fortune and ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Entertainment Tonight won outstanding entertainment news show for the fifth time. Two of that show’s hosts, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, co-hosted the Daytime Emmys.

Michael Bolton sang “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” which in 1990 became his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, over the In Memoriam spot. The tearjerker ballad, which Bolton co-wrote with Doug James, was an apt choice for the spot. Bolton was given a second spot later in the show to sing a new song, “Beautiful World.”

There was a tribute package to the hosts of two long-running shows that ended their runs this year – Ellen DeGeneres and Maury Povich. The juxtaposition of the two shows elevated Povich’s stature and diminished DeGeneres’. This year marked the first time that DeGeneres’ show was not nominated for outstanding entertainment talk show (or its predecessor category, outstanding talk show).

Mishael Morgan became the first Black actress to win outstanding performance by a lead actress in a drama series for her role as Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless (CBS).

John Aniston, who has acted in TV since 1962 and has played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives since 1985, won a lifetime achievement award. The award was presented on video by his daughter Jennifer, who has also had some success in television. John Aniston, 88, wasn’t present to receive his award.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974. The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI). Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich were executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie was executive producer from ATI.

Here’s a list of nominations and winners in all categories presented on tonight’s show except daytime dramas (which are a world unto themselves).

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager , Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: the Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

WINNER: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

WINNER: Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Syndicated

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: the Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

WINNER: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (Syndicated)

WINNER: Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated