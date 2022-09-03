Super Bowl Halftime Show, Adele, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ & Other Big Winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys 

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (CBS) won outstanding variety special (live) at the first night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (Sept. 3). This marks the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has won an Emmy in this top category.

This year’s halftime show, a high-profile celebration of hip-hop music and culture, beat the Oscars, the Grammys, a Tony special dubbed Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! and yet another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special.

All of this year’s principal halftime show performers are now Emmy winners. All of them except Snoop Dogg are also Grammy winners. In addition, Eminem is an Oscar winner – which means he just needs a Tony to become an EGOT.

Adam Blackstone, music director of the halftime show, won his first Emmy for outstanding music direction. Blackstone was previously nominated in this category as music director of the halftime shows starring Justin Timberlake (2018) and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira (2020). Bruce Rodgers, Shelley Rodgers and Maria Garcia won outstanding production design for a variety special for their work on this year’s halftime show.

Adele: One Night Only and The Beatles: Get Back were the night’s top winners with five awards each. Arcane won four. Love on the Spectrum U.S. and The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show each won three. Two-time winners on the night were A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Love, Death + Robots, Lucy and Desi, RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here.

Three individuals won two awards each – executive producer Ben Winston (who won one award for Adele: One Night Only and one for Carpool Karaoke: The Series), director/producer Peter Jackson (who won both awards for The Beatles: Get Back), and character designer and writer/director Alberto Mielgo (who won both awards for Love, Death + Robots).

The five awards for Adele: One Night Only (CBS) included outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). Adele was first nominated in that category six years ago for Adele: Live in New York City. Winston and Raj Kapoor, two of the executive producers of her winning special, are also executive producers of the upcoming Grammy Awards, where Adele is expected to be a major player. Adele has won 15 Grammys and an Oscar, so she too now only needs a Tony to become an EGOT.

In a surprise, Paul Dugdale, the director of Adele: One Night Only, won outstanding directing for a variety special over Hamish Hamilton, director of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Adele’s special also won in three technical categories — outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special; outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special; and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special.

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+), directed by Oscar winner Peter Jackson, won outstanding documentary (series). The award recipients included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison, who served as producers. These are the first Emmys for the two surviving Beatles and the widows of the two who have died. The Beatles won seven Grammys (plus more to individual members) and also won an Oscar for Let It Be in 1970. Putting all of this together, McCartney and Starr also just Tonys to become EGOTs.

Jackson also won a second award for outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program for his work on the series. Jackson’s only previous Emmy was as a producer of Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Chicago (Great Performances), which won a 2008 award for outstanding special class – not-exclusively-made-for-television variety, music, comedy event programs.

The Beatles: Get Back also won three technical awards — outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction or reality program (single or multi-camera); outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction or reality program (single or multi-camera); and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program. Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin, shared the sound mixing award with Michael Hedges, Brent Burge, and Alexis Fedoroff. Jabez Olssen won the picture editing award.

Three previous programs on The Beatles have been nominated for Emmys in top categories, though they didn’t win. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (Hulu) was nominated for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special (2017). The Beatles: The Night That Changed America (CBS) was nominated for outstanding variety special (2014). The Beatles Anthology (ABC) was nominated for best informational series (1996).

George Carlin’s American Dream was a surprise winner over Lucy and Desi for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special. Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) was also nominated in the highly competitive category.

RuPaul won outstanding host (reality or competition series) for RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) for the seventh year in a row. RuPaul has won a total of 12 Emmy Awards, more than any other person of color in Emmy history. Gianna Costa and Allison Spain won outstanding production design for a variety, reality or competition series for their work on the show.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won in two technical categories — outstanding directing for a reality program (Nneka Onuorah) and outstanding picture editing for a structured reality or competition program (Deidre Panziera, Hannah Carpenter, Brian Murphy, and Jeanie Phillips).

Carpool Karaoke: The Series repeated its 2021 win for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series. The franchise has amassed nine Emmys since 2016. The show’s executive producer, Ben Winston, has amassed 12 Emmys since 2016.

Former president Barack Obama won his first Emmy as the narrator of Our Great National Parks. Obama is a two-time Grammy winner for best spoken word album for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream and Dreams from My Father.

The late Chadwick Boseman posthumously won outstanding character voice-over performance for the role of Star T’Challa on What If…? on Disney+.

Two of the seven music categories were presented on Saturday. In addition to the aforementioned award to Adam Blackstone, David Schwartz won his first Emmy for his work on Lucy and Desi. The other five music categories will be presented on Sunday Sept. 4, the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

An edited presentation of the two ceremonies will be broadcast on FXX on Sept. 10 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. It will be available for streaming on Hulu from Sept. 11-27.

Here are the nominees, with winners shown in bold, in key categories that were presented on Saturday.

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited; Raj Kapoor, Ben Winston and Jesse Collins, executive producers; Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, co-executive producer; Eric Cook, supervising producer; Hamish Hamilton, Tabitha D’umo, Fatima Robinson, David Wild, Patrick Menton, producers; Trevor Noah, host

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street; Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Kerry Washington, James Burrows, executive producers; Eric Cook, co-executive producer; James Dixon, producer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, produced by; Rob Paine, supervising producer

WINNER: The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation; Shawn Carter, Desiree Perez, Jesse Collins, executive producers; Dionne Harmon, Dave Meyers, co-executive producer; Aaron B. Cooke, supervising producer; Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, performers

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner, Glenn Weiss, executive producers; Sarah Levine Hall, producer; Allen Kelman, supervising producer; Leslie Odom Jr., host

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions; Ben Winston, Adele Adkins, Jonathan Dickins, Raj Kapoor, Tara Montgomery, Terry Wood, executive producers; Rob Paine, co-executive producer

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy; Dave Chappelle, executive producer/performer; Rikki Hughes, Stan Lathan, executive producers; Sina Sadighi, producer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films; Casey Patterson, Carol Donovan, Ashley Edens, Marissa Clifford, Louis Mole, Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis, David Heyman, executive producers; Rob Paine, co-executive producer; Chase Simonds, supervising producer; Mike Darnell, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks, producers

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix; Norm Macdonald, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Marc Gurvitz, John Irwin, executive producers; Casey Spira, co-executive producer

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Alex Coletti, Bruce Gillmer, Jack Sussman, Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell, executive producers; Gillian Appleby, supervising producer; Allison Roithinger, produced by; Chris Vineyard, Jennifer Lebeau, producers; Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, hosts

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix; Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer; Andrew Rossi, Josh Braun, Alexis Martin Woodall, Stanley Buchthal, executive producers; Daniel Braun, Stacey Reiss, co-executive producers; Maya E. Rudolph, producer

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited; Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, producers; Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen, Jonathan Clyde, produced by

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions; Ian Orefice, Rebecca Teitel, Alexa Conway, Kevin Thomson, Connor Schell, Mike Beck, Gee Roberson, Free Maiden, executive producers; Coodie Simmons, Chike Ozah, Leah Natasha Thomas, produced by; Marjorie Clarke, producer

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic; Joe Lewis, Chris Smith, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, executive producers; Bentley Weiner, senior producer

We Need to Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, executive producers; Geraldine L. Porras, co-executive producer; Erik Adolphson, supervising producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right; Mary Robertson, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, executive producers; Liz Day, supervising producer; Samantha Stark, Timothy Moran, producers

WINNER: George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films; Teddy Leifer, Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, Kelly Carlin, executive producers; Joseph Beshenkovsky, co-executive producer; Amanda Glaze, supervising producer; Wayne Federman, producer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Nigel Sinclair, Amy Poehler, Mark Monroe, produced by

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG; Bart Layton, Sam Starbuck, Jeff Gaspin, Eric Levy, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, executive producers; Bernadette Higgins, producer

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production; Carolyn Bernstein, executive producer; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Walter Matteson, produced by

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment; Rickey Minor, music director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment; Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions Michael Bearden and Lee Musiker, music directors

WINNER: The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation; Adam Blackstone, music director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, music directors

Outstanding Music Composition for A Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films; Nainita Desai, composer

WINNER: Lucy and Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs; David Schwartz, composer

Return to Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production Mychael Danna and Harry Gregson-Williams, composers

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple; Terence Blanchard, composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG; Jessica Jones, composer

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions; Paul Dugdale, directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy; Stan Lathan, directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science, Bo Burnham, directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix; Norm Macdonald, Jeff Tomsic, directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation; Hamish Hamilton, directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show • “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media; Bridget Stokes, directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • “Union Busting” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television; Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner, directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • “Episode 1252” • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video; Alexander J. Vietmeier, directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios; Jim Hoskinson, directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Don Roy King, Liz Patrick, directed by

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix; Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, hosts

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix; Nicole Byer, host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television; Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, hosts

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves; Padma Lakshmi, host

Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment; Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, hosts

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder; RuPaul, host