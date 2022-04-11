Here Are All the Presenters and Performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards

With CMT’s announcement that Gabby Barrett will perform on the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11), the roster of performers and presenters is complete.

As previously reported, co-host Kelsea Ballerini has tested positive for COVID-19. She is asymptomatic and will remain as a co-host, albeit remotely. Kane Brown, who co-hosted the show with her last year, will step in alongside actor Anthony Mackie to co-host in person. The show will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and locations in and around Music City.

All of the nominees for video of the year will perform on the show, though not all will perform their nominated songs. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, nominated for “If I Didn’t Love You,” will perform separately.

This year’s other video of the year nominees are Brown (“One Mississippi”) and Cody Johnson (“‘Til You Can’t”).

Ballerini’s collab with Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown,” Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and the Cole Swindell/Lainey Wilson collab “Never Say Never” were among six semi-finalists for nominations for video of the year, but didn’t advance to the final list of three nominees. The CMT Music Awards, unique among awards shows, announces 12 preliminary nominees for their top award, then cuts it down to six, then three.

Fan voting is now open via Twitter, using artist-specific hashtags, for the night’s top award. Fans may vote at: #VoteJasonCarrieCMT, #VoteKaneCMT and #VoteCodyCMT.

The Judds will reunite for their first nationally televised awards show performance in more than 20 years. They are set to perform their 1990 classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” from the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. The choice of venue is fitting: The duo will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame next month. Kacey Musgraves is set to introduce the mother-daughter duo on the CMT Music Awards.

Kenny Chesney will close the show singing his 2007 hit “Beer in Mexico.” This will mark his first appearance on the CMT stage in seven years. Chesney won video of the year at the 2002 CMT Music Awards for “Young.”

Two other past video of the year winners – Underwood and Keith Urban – are also set to perform. Underwood has won video of the year a remarkable nine times (including the last three years in a row); Urban has won it three times.

The CMT Music Awards bills itself as country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

This year’s show will include three cross-genre pairings. Jason Aldean will team with pop-rock star Bryan Adams; Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town will team with R&B star Monica; and Mickey Guyton will team with psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas.

Billy Gibbons, a founding member of veteran rock band ZZ Top, will present on the show.

Another sign of contemporary country’s more inclusive sensibility: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, stars of Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye, will present on the show.

Underwood is expected to perform her current hit “Ghost Story,” which she also performed on the 2022 Grammy telecast on April 3. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are expected to perform their hit “Chasing After You,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Lainey Wilson and Cole Swindell are expected to perform “Never Say Never,” a former top five hit on that chart.

Faith Hill, Craig Morgan, Isabel May, Lily Aldridge and Mike Singletary were added as presenters on Monday.

The show will broadcast live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT), on CBS. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This year marks the first time that CBS has aired the show. CMT, which aired the show from 2002-21, will air CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on Friday, April 15 (8:00-11:30 p.m. ET).

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched on Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

Here’s a full list of performers and presenters set for the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

Principal Performers

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson

Gabby Barrett

Jason Aldean

Jimmie Allen + Monica + Little Big Town

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Little Big Town

Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd

Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

The Judds

Thomas Rhett + Riley Green

Walker Hayes

Additional Performers

These “emerging artists” will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage

Breland

Caitlyn Smith

Elvie Shane

Jessie James Decker

Parker McCollum

Priscilla Block

Presenters