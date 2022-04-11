Here Is the 2022 CMT Awards Winners List

Signage is seen during the Fan Viewing Party for the 2020 CMT Music Awards on October 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, happening Monday (April 11), have awards, performances (including The Judds’ first nationally-televised awards show performance in more than 20 years) and even a bit of last-minute drama. Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 and is co-hosting remotely. Kane Brown has stepped in for her in person at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, alongside actor Anthony Mackie.

Carrie Underwood has a chance to win the top award, video of the year, for a record-extending 10th time. She’s nominated this year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her hit collaboration with Jason Aldean. She won last year for another collab, “Hallelujah,” featuring John Legend.

Here’s a list of winners, which we will update live throughout the night.

Video of the year

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Female video of the year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male video of the year

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Duo/group video of the year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough video of the year

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

CMT performance of the year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses” (from CMT Artist of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/“Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner, Live

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Trending comeback song of the year

Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story”