Here Is the 2022 CMT Awards Winners List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, happening Monday (April 11), have awards, performances (including The Judds’ first nationally-televised awards show performance in more than 20 years) and even a bit of last-minute drama. Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 and is co-hosting remotely. Kane Brown has stepped in for her in person at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, alongside actor Anthony Mackie.
Carrie Underwood has a chance to win the top award, video of the year, for a record-extending 10th time. She’s nominated this year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her hit collaboration with Jason Aldean. She won last year for another collab, “Hallelujah,” featuring John Legend.
Here’s a list of winners, which we will update live throughout the night.
Video of the year
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Female video of the year
Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”
Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on The Moon”
Kacey Musgraves – “justified”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Male video of the year
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Luke Bryan – “Waves”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Duo/group video of the year
Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”
Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”
Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”
Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”
Parmalee – “Take My Name”
Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”
Breakthrough video of the year
Breland – “Cross Country”
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”
Elvie Shane – “My Boy”
Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”
Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Collaborative video of the year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”
WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”
CMT performance of the year
Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)
H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses” (from CMT Artist of the Year)
Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads)
CMT digital-first performance of the year
Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”
Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”
Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”
Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/“Forever and Ever, Amen”
Josh Turner, Live
Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Trending comeback song of the year
Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”
Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”
Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”
Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”
Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”
Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”
Taylor Swift, “Love Story”