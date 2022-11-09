Here Are All the 2022 CMA Awards Winners (Updating)

The 56th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards take over Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards will see Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood compete for the entertainer of the year honor.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, updating throughout the ABC broadcast.
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the year
Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the year
Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s)
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
Humble Quest – Maren Morris; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea
Palomino – Miranda Lambert; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen
Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the year
Award goes to songwriters
“Buy Dirt” — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins – WINNER
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand in My Boots” — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things a Man Oughta Know” — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female vocalist of the year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
New artist of the year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Musical event of the year
Award goes to artist(s) and producer(s)
“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne – WINNER
Music video of the year
Award goes to artist(s) and directors
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; director: Alexa Campbell
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; director: Dustin Haney – WINNER
Musician of the year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar