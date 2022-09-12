Ashley McBryde & Brothers Osborne Among 2022 CMA International Awards Nominees

Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and more are among the nominees for the 2022 Country Music Association International Awards, which recognize artists and music industry executives who have impacted the growth and promotion of country music in the global marketplace. The nominees are voted on by a panel of U.S.-based professionals with knowledge of the international country music industry.

“I am thrilled to be honoring these deserving international partners as we continue to see sustained country music growth globally,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, via a statement. “At our core, we exist to expand country music across the world, and each of these nominees has been an instrumental force in helping us further that mission by elevating and celebrating country music around the globe in their own territories. I can’t wait to celebrate each of them in the coming months!”

“All of our international award nominees have worked passionately and diligently in international markets for years,” says Milly Olykan, vp, international relations and development, via a statement. “Country music has an amazing community of industry executives around the world, and each of these individuals have played a major part in building and continuing those relationships. They are all ambassadors and representatives for our genre, and we are grateful for their knowledge, expertise and friendship.”

Voting for the 2022 CMA International Awards is open now through Monday, Sept. 26. Winners will be announced later this year.

2022 CMA International Awards Nominees:

Jo Walker Meador international award

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting country music’s marketing development in territories outside the United States.

Phil Barton (Australia – Liz Rose Music)

Bobbi Boyce (U.K. – formerly with CMA)

Brad Turcotte (U.S. – 615 Leverage + Strategy)

Rob Potts international live music advancement award

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual who has made important contributions to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities and building live audiences for country music outside of the United States.

Brooke Dunford (Canada – Republic Live)

Nigel Hassler (U.K. – CAA)

Susan Heymann (Australia – Frontier Touring/Chugg Entertainment)

Adam Oppenheim (Canada – Stampede Entertainment)

Chris York (U.K. – SJM Concerts)

Wesley Rose international media achievement award

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the media as they relate to country music outside of the United States.

Steven Banks (Canada – ET Canada)

Bob Shennan (U.K. – BBC)

Charlotte Thompson (Canada – Red Umbrella P.R.)

Richard Wilkins (Australia – NINE Network Australia)

International artist achievement award

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period.

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Brothers Osborne

Tenille Townes

International country broadcaster award

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the United States who has made important contributions for the development of country music in his/her country.

Chris Stevens (U.K. – formerly with CountryLine (Chris Country))

Joakim Richardson (Sweden – Go Country)

Justin Thomson (Australia – KIX Country)

Jeff Walker global country artist award

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by a country music artist signed outside of the United States. The artist must have furthered the popularity of country music as well as brought attention to the country music format in their foreign based territory.