2022 CMA Awards: See the Full List of Performers & Presenters

The 56th annual CMA Awards, set to air Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC (and available the next day on Hulu), will include several red-hot collaborations, including an opening number that will celebrate the late Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn, as Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert team up for a special collaboration.
The night will be filled with major collaborations, including Elle King joining the Black Keys to perform “Great Balls of Fire” in honor of the late Country Music Hall of Fame member Jerry Lee Lewis. Thomas Rhett will pair with Katy Perry for their collaboration “Where We Started,” while Chris Stapleton will share the stage with Patty Loveless for a rendition of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”
Duos Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will join forces for the Rolling Stones classic “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It),” while Ashley McBryde will partner with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of the 1974 Linda Ronstadt classic “When Will I Be Loved.”
This year’s top nominees include Lainey Wilson, Stapleton, Carly Pearce and McBryde, while those competing for the coveted entertainer of the year honor are Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.
Here’s the full lineup of performers and presenters for Wednesday night’s show:
Jimmie Allen
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Brothers Osborne
Luke Bryan
Brandy Clark
Kelly Clarkson
Luke Combs
Caylee Hammack
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Elle King
Marcus King
Miranda Lambert
Patty Loveless
Ashley McBryde
Reba McEntire
John Osborne
Jon Pardi
Carly Pearce
Katy Perry
Pillbox Patti
Chris Stapleton
Cole Swindell
The Black Keys
The War and Treaty
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Zac Brown Band
Mookie Betts
BRELAND
Jessica Chastain
Jordan Davis
Sarah Drew
Cole Hauser
Tyler Hubbard
Wynonna Judd
Lady A
Rex Linn
Little Big Town
Parker McCollum
Reba McEntire
Ben and Erin Napier
Jeannie Seely
Michael Shannon
Lainey Wilson