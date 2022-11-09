2022 CMA Awards: See the Full List of Performers & Presenters

The 56th annual CMA Awards, set to air Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC (and available the next day on Hulu), will include several red-hot collaborations, including an opening number that will celebrate the late Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn, as Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert team up for a special collaboration.

The night will be filled with major collaborations, including Elle King joining the Black Keys to perform “Great Balls of Fire” in honor of the late Country Music Hall of Fame member Jerry Lee Lewis. Thomas Rhett will pair with Katy Perry for their collaboration “Where We Started,” while Chris Stapleton will share the stage with Patty Loveless for a rendition of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

Duos Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will join forces for the Rolling Stones classic “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It),” while Ashley McBryde will partner with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of the 1974 Linda Ronstadt classic “When Will I Be Loved.”

This year’s top nominees include Lainey Wilson, Stapleton, Carly Pearce and McBryde, while those competing for the coveted entertainer of the year honor are Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

Here’s the full lineup of performers and presenters for Wednesday night’s show:

Performers:

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Brandy Clark

Kelly Clarkson

Luke Combs

Caylee Hammack

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Marcus King

Miranda Lambert

Patty Loveless

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire

John Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Katy Perry

Pillbox Patti

Chris Stapleton

Cole Swindell

The Black Keys

The War and Treaty

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Zac Brown Band

Presenters:

Mookie Betts

BRELAND

Jessica Chastain

Jordan Davis

Sarah Drew

Cole Hauser

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd

Lady A

Rex Linn

Little Big Town

Parker McCollum

Reba McEntire

Ben and Erin Napier

Jeannie Seely

Michael Shannon

Lainey Wilson