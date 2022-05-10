Mary J. Blige, Jason Flom & More Receive 2022 Clio Music Awards

Mary J. Blige, Jason Flom, Republic Records and Kobalt Music Publishing were among the winners of the 2022 Clio Music Awards, which were presented on Tuesday (May 10) at The Mercy Lounge in Nashville.

The program aims to award excellence in music marketing and the use of music in advertising across multiple mediums. Six-time Grammy nominee Yola hosted the event, which featured performances by Breland and Lily Rose.

Adam Harter, senior vice president, media, sports & entertainment at PepsiCo, presented Blige with the 2022 Clio Music Legend Award, which Pepsi sponsors. In a virtual speech, Blige said: “I really, really am grateful for this award and I want to thank god for just always showering these blessings on me and taking me by surprise.”

Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15.

Flom took the stage to accept the 2022 Clio Music Impact Award for his work with The Innocence Project and other criminal justice reform organizations.

The music executive is a founding benefactor of the Bronx Freedom Fund and founding board member of the Innocence Project. He is also a board member of Legal Action Center, Drug Policy Alliance, Families Against Mandatory Minimums and VETPAW and an advisory board member of the NYU Prison Education Program.

The Grand Clio Music Awards, the competition’s highest honor, were awarded to four pieces of work selected by the Clio Music jury. These awards went to:

Film/Video: “Sonho” by AKQA & Stink Films for Nego Bala

Partnerships & Collaborations: “DojaCode” by RCA Records for Girls Who Code x Doja Cat

Social Good: “Teenage Dream” by BBDO NY for Sandy Hook Promise

Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers: “Made for Love Trailer” by Phoenician Order Music for HBO

Clio Music Awards were also given out for label of the year, music publisher of the year, and agency of the year. These winners amassed the most points for work submitted across all medium types. They are:

Agency of the year: BBDO NY

Label of the year: Republic Records

Music publisher of the year: Kobalt Music Publishing

An array of Gold, Silver and Bronze statues were also awarded, for a total of 260 awards granted to a mix of music publishers, labels, artists and agencies. For a full list of 2022 Clio Music winners, visit Clios.com/music.

Clio was founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising. Clio Music, introduced in 2014, celebrates the power of music to connect consumers and brands around the world.