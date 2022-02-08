Adele Dominates 2022 Brit Awards: Full List of Winners

Adele was the big winner at the 2022 Brit Awards, which were presented at the 02 arena in London on Tuesday (Feb. 8). She won artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year for 30 and song of the year for “Easy on Me.” She lost in just one category, the fan-voted best pop/rock act, which went to Dua Lipa.
This was Adele’s third win for both album and song of the year. She previously won album of the year for 21 (2012) and 25 (2016). She is the first solo artist in Brits history to win this award three times. Moreover, she’s only the second artist in Brits history, following Coldplay, to win this award with three consecutive studio albums.
Adele previously won song of the year for “Skyfall” (2013) and “Hello” (2016). Only Take That (five wins) and Robbie Williams (three) have won as many times in this category.
We’ll have to wait a year to see how Adele fares at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Her album and single were released too late to qualify for the 64th annual Grammys, which will be presented on April 3.
This year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist. So how did it shake out? Female artists won both awards. As noted, Adele took artist of the year. She had won twice for British female solo artist. Billie Eilish won for international artist. She had won the last two years for international female artist.
Silk Sonic took the award for international group. This is the second year in a row that BTS has lost in this category. Last year, the K-pop superstars lost to Haim.
The Brits introduced four fan-voted genre awards this year. The winners were: Dua Lipa (pop/ R&B act), Sam Fender (alternative/rock act), Becky Hill (dance act) and Dave (hip hop/grime/rap act). The winners were determined by a public vote via TikTok. Fender won the rising star award two years ago. Dave took album of the year two years ago for Psychodrama.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” won for international song of the year. The smash was the biggest-selling international single of the year in the U.K. Rodrigo performed “drivers license” at last year’s Brit Awards, her first major performance.
The female-fronted Wolf Alice won group of the year. The London band beat last year’s winners Little Mix and four-time category champs Coldplay.
Female artists also won both of the Brits’ two awards for rising talent. Little Simz won best new artist. Holly Humberstone was already announced as this year’s winner of the rising star award.
Ed Sheeran won the inaugural award for songwriter of the year. As previously announced, Inflo won producer of the year. He’s the first Black producer to win in that category in the show’s history. Inflo worked with 2022 Brit winners Adele and Little Simz, along with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT.
British comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the Brit Awards, which are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).
Here’s the complete list of winners.
Artist of the year (in association with YouTube Shorts)
WINNER: Adele, Columbia, Sony Music
Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music
Little Simz, Age 101/Awal
Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music
Group
Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music
D-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal Music
Little Mix, RCA, Sony Music
London Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music
WINNER: Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit
Brits Rising Star
WINNER: Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music
Bree Runway EMI, Universal Music
Lola Young, Island, Universal Music
Song of the year (with Mastercard)
A1 & J1, “Latest Trends,” EMI, Universal Music
WINNER: Adele, “Easy on Me,” Columbia, Sony Music
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”/BMG, Warner Music
Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember,” Polydor/Parlophone, Universal Music/Warner Music
Central Cee, “Obsessed With You,” Central Cee (Parlophone For Pinkpantheress), Central Cee/Warner Music
Dave featuring Stormzy, “Clash,” Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits,” Asylum, Warner Music
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” EMI/Warner Records, Universal Music/Warner Music
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves,” Polydor, Universal Music
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, “Bed,” Asylum/Platoon/Parlophone, Warner Music
KSI, “Holiday,” BMG
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, “Wellerman,” Polydor, Universal Music
Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday” (Dopamine Re-Edit) Ministry of Sound, Sony Music
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love,” Insanity, Sony Music
Best new artist
Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music
Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music
Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music
WINNER: Little Simz, Age 101/Awal
Self Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music
Mastercard album of the year
WINNER: Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music
Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner Music
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/Awal
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music
Alternative/rock act
Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music
Glass Animals, Polydor, Universal Music
WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music
Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit
Hip-hop/rap/grime act
AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge Records
Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music
WINNER: Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ghetts, Warner Records, Warner Music
Little Simz, Age 101/Awal
Dance act
WINNER: Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music
Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music
Joel Corry, Asylum, Warner Music
Raye, Platoon
Pop/R&B act
Adele, Columbia, Sony Music
WINNER: Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music
Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music
Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music
Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music
International artist
WINNER: Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music
Doja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony Music
Lil Nas X, RCA, Sony Music
Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music
Taylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music
International group
ABBA, Polydor, Universal Music
BTS, BIG HIT MUSIC/Polydor, Universal Music
Måneskin, Columbia, Sony Music
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner Music
The War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music
International song of the year
ATB/Topic/A7S, “Your Love (9PM),” EMI/Positiva, Universal Music
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever,” Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music
Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Parlophone, Warner Music
Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More,” Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music
Drake featuring Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls,” Ovo/Republic Records, Universal Music
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem,” Atlantic/RCA, Sony Music, Warner Music
Jonasu, “Black Magic,” 3 Beat, Universal Music
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay,” EMI/RCA, Sony Music/Universal Music
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” RCA, Sony Music
Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone,” Columbia/Polydor/Interscope, Sony Music, Universal Music
Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Columbia, Sony Music
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U,” Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music
Polo G, “Rapstar,” Columbia, Sony Music
Tiësto, “The Business,” Atlantic, Warner Music
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears,” Republic Records/XO, Universal Music
Songwriter of the year (only winner announced)
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Producer of the year (only winner announced)
WINNER: Inflo