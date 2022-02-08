Adele Dominates 2022 Brit Awards: Full List of Winners

Adele accepting the Mastercard Album of the Year award for "30" during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Adele was the big winner at the 2022 Brit Awards, which were presented at the 02 arena in London on Tuesday (Feb. 8). She won artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year for 30 and song of the year for “Easy on Me.” She lost in just one category, the fan-voted best pop/rock act, which went to Dua Lipa.

This was Adele’s third win for both album and song of the year. She previously won album of the year for 21 (2012) and 25 (2016). She is the first solo artist in Brits history to win this award three times. Moreover, she’s only the second artist in Brits history, following Coldplay, to win this award with three consecutive studio albums.

Related Inflo Becomes First Black Producer to Win Brit Award for Producer of the Year

Adele previously won song of the year for “Skyfall” (2013) and “Hello” (2016). Only Take That (five wins) and Robbie Williams (three) have won as many times in this category.

We’ll have to wait a year to see how Adele fares at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Her album and single were released too late to qualify for the 64th annual Grammys, which will be presented on April 3.

This year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist. So how did it shake out? Female artists won both awards. As noted, Adele took artist of the year. She had won twice for British female solo artist. Billie Eilish won for international artist. She had won the last two years for international female artist.

Silk Sonic took the award for international group. This is the second year in a row that BTS has lost in this category. Last year, the K-pop superstars lost to Haim.

The Brits introduced four fan-voted genre awards this year. The winners were: Dua Lipa (pop/ R&B act), Sam Fender (alternative/rock act), Becky Hill (dance act) and Dave (hip hop/grime/rap act). The winners were determined by a public vote via TikTok. Fender won the rising star award two years ago. Dave took album of the year two years ago for Psychodrama.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” won for international song of the year. The smash was the biggest-selling international single of the year in the U.K. Rodrigo performed “drivers license” at last year’s Brit Awards, her first major performance.

The female-fronted Wolf Alice won group of the year. The London band beat last year’s winners Little Mix and four-time category champs Coldplay.

Female artists also won both of the Brits’ two awards for rising talent. Little Simz won best new artist. Holly Humberstone was already announced as this year’s winner of the rising star award.

Ed Sheeran won the inaugural award for songwriter of the year. As previously announced, Inflo won producer of the year. He’s the first Black producer to win in that category in the show’s history. Inflo worked with 2022 Brit winners Adele and Little Simz, along with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT.

British comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the Brit Awards, which are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Artist of the year (in association with YouTube Shorts)

WINNER: Adele, Columbia, Sony Music

Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Group

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

D-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal Music

Little Mix, RCA, Sony Music

London Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music

WINNER: Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Brits Rising Star

WINNER: Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music

Bree Runway EMI, Universal Music

Lola Young, Island, Universal Music

Song of the year (with Mastercard)

A1 & J1, “Latest Trends,” EMI, Universal Music

WINNER: Adele, “Easy on Me,” Columbia, Sony Music

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”/BMG, Warner Music

Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember,” Polydor/Parlophone, Universal Music/Warner Music

Central Cee, “Obsessed With You,” Central Cee (Parlophone For Pinkpantheress), Central Cee/Warner Music

Dave featuring Stormzy, “Clash,” Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits,” Asylum, Warner Music

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” EMI/Warner Records, Universal Music/Warner Music

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves,” Polydor, Universal Music

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, “Bed,” Asylum/Platoon/Parlophone, Warner Music

KSI, “Holiday,” BMG

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, “Wellerman,” Polydor, Universal Music

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday” (Dopamine Re-Edit) Ministry of Sound, Sony Music

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love,” Insanity, Sony Music

Best new artist

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

WINNER: Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Self Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music

Mastercard album of the year

WINNER: Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music

Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music

Alternative/rock act

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

Glass Animals, Polydor, Universal Music

WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Hip-hop/rap/grime act

AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge Records

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

WINNER: Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ghetts, Warner Records, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Dance act

WINNER: Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music

Joel Corry, Asylum, Warner Music

Raye, Platoon

Pop/R&B act

Adele, Columbia, Sony Music

WINNER: Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

International artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music

Doja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony Music

Lil Nas X, RCA, Sony Music

Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music

Taylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music

International group

ABBA, Polydor, Universal Music

BTS, BIG HIT MUSIC/Polydor, Universal Music

Måneskin, Columbia, Sony Music

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner Music

The War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music

International song of the year

ATB/Topic/A7S, “Your Love (9PM),” EMI/Positiva, Universal Music

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever,” Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music

Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Parlophone, Warner Music

Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More,” Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music

Drake featuring Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls,” Ovo/Republic Records, Universal Music

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem,” Atlantic/RCA, Sony Music, Warner Music

Jonasu, “Black Magic,” 3 Beat, Universal Music

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay,” EMI/RCA, Sony Music/Universal Music

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” RCA, Sony Music

Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone,” Columbia/Polydor/Interscope, Sony Music, Universal Music

Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Columbia, Sony Music

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U,” Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music

Polo G, “Rapstar,” Columbia, Sony Music

Tiësto, “The Business,” Atlantic, Warner Music

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears,” Republic Records/XO, Universal Music

Songwriter of the year (only winner announced)

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Producer of the year (only winner announced)

WINNER: Inflo