Brit Awards 2022: Public Vote in Four New Categories Set to Open

Voting in four new fan-voted categories in the 2022 Brit Awards is set to open on a dedicated voting hub on Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. GMT. This marks the first time that fans have been able to vote in the Brit Awards.

The categories are alternative/rock act, dance act, hip-hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act.

The voting is powered by TikTok, marking the first time the app has powered a U.K. awards show. TikTok users will be able to cast up to 10 votes per category, per day, with vote limits resetting at midnight GMT every night for the duration of the two-week voting window. Voting will close on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. GMT.

The Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard – as the show is formally known – is set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 8, at The O2 arena in London. Comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host for the first time.

The fan voting activity is supported by Bauer Media Audio UK, whose brands Absolute Radio, KISS, KISS Fresh and Hits Radio will drive consumers to vote through on-air promotions and social.

The in-app promotion will also offer fans access to content from artists and the Brits’ TikTok account, along with full social media support to TikTok’s followers across multiple platforms. #BRITsTok launched on TikTok’s Discover page last month with fan and artist/Brit nominee content including Nathan Evans, Raye, Wolf Alice, Griff, Holly Humberstone, A1xJ1, Joy Crookes and Joel Corry.

The Grammys, the equivalent show in the U.S., has never had fan-voted award categories.

The 2022 Brit Awards will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

Here are the nominees in the four public-voted categories:

Best alternative/rock act:

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Greenan

Wolf Alice

Best dance act:

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act:

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best pop/R&B act:

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes