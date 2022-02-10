Tommy Castro Leads Nominations for 2022 Blues Music Awards: Full List

Tommy Castro of Tommy Castro & The Painkillers performs on stage at Embarcadero Marina Park South on September 8, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Tommy Castro is the top nominee for the 2022 Blues Music Awards, with five nods. The blues, R&B and rock guitarist and singer is nominated for the B.B. King entertainer of the year award, album of the year, band of the year (with The Painkillers), contemporary blues album, and blues rock artist. This is Castro’s fourth nomination for the entertainer of the year award, which he won in 2008 and 2010.

The nominations were announced Thursday (Feb. 10). The awards, presented by the Blues Foundation, are in their 43rd year.

Chris Cain and Anthony Paule are a beat behind Castro, with four nods each. Cain’s nods include his first for album of the year for Raisin’ Cain. Paule’s nods include one for song of the year and three with The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra.

This year’s youngest nominee is Veronica Lewis, 18, who is nominated for best emerging artist album for You Ain’t Unlucky. Her album is competing with albums by GA-20, Gabe Stillman, Memphissippi Sounds, and Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band.

Two artists were nominated posthumously. Mike Finnigan, who died in August at age 76, was nominated for the Pinetop Perkins Player Award (instrumentalist – piano). Wee Willie Walker, who died in November 2019 at age 77, was nominated for album of the year and soul blues album for Not In My Lifetime, a collab with The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra. Walker died just three days after he finished recording the album.

The awards will be presented on May 5 at Memphis’ Renasant Convention Center. Tickets range from individual seats for $150 to premium tables (with seating for 10) for $1,800. Ticket sales are now open and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on May 4 at Memphis’ Halloran Centre at the Orpheum. Tickets, which include ceremony and reception admission, begin at $75. The 2022 class of inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.

The complete list of Blues Music Award nominees can be found below and on The Blues Foundation’s website — www.blues.org. The ballot will be open to current Blues Foundation members until 11:59 pm CST on March 18. To become a Blues Foundation member, visit www.blues.org. Upon membership confirmation, new and renewing members will be sent instructions on how to access the 2022 Blues Music Awards ballot.

Founded in 1980, the Blues Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 173 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide.

Here’s a full list of nominees for the 2022 Blues Music Awards:

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

Tommy Castro

Eric Gales

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

J.P. Soars

Sugaray Rayford

Album of the year

Holler If You Hear Me, Altered Five Blues Band

Not In My Lifetime, Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

Pinky’s Blues, Sue Foley

Raisin’ Cain, Chris Cain

Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town, Tommy Castro

Band of the year

Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

J.P. Soars and the Red Hots

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Sugaray Rayford Band

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Song of the year

“Fragile Peace and Certain War” — written & performed by Carolyn Wonderland

“Holler If You Hear Me” — written by Jeff Schroedl, Mark Solveson; performed by Altered Five Blues Band

“I’d Climb Mountains” — written & performed by Selwyn Birchwood

“Real Good Lie” — written by Christine Vitale, Larry Batiste, Anthony Paule; performed by Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

“Somewhere” — co-written by Tommy Castro & Tom Hambridge; performed by Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Best emerging artist album

GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It… You Might Like It!, GA-20

Just Say The Word, Gabe Stillman

Live On Beale Street: A Tribute To Bobby “Blue” Bland, Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band

Welcome To The Land, Memphissippi Sounds

You Ain’t Unlucky, Veronica Lewis

Acoustic blues album

Dear America, Eric Bibb

Land of the Sky, Catfish Keith

Let’s Get Happy Together, Maria Muldaur

Let Loose These Chains, Hector Anchondo

The Trio Sessions, EG Kight

Blues rock album

Alafia Moon, Damon Fowler

Dance Songs For Hard Times, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Resurrection, Mike Zito

Tinfoil Hat, Popa Chubby

Unemployed Highly Annoyed, Jeremiah Johnson

Contemporary blues album

662, Kingfish

Damage Control, Curtis Salgado

Holler If You Hear Me, Altered Five Blues Band

Raisin’ Cain, Chris Cain

Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town, Tommy Castro

Soul blues album

Let’s Have A Party, Gerald McClendon

Long As I Got My Guitar, Zac Harmon

Not In My Lifetime, Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

You Get What You Give: Duets, Dave Keller

You Gotta Have It, Tia Carroll

Traditional blues album

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, Bob Corritore

Boogie w/ R.L. Boyce (Live), R.L. Boyce

Little Black Flies, Eddie 9V

Pinky’s Blues, Sue Foley

Acoustic blues artist

Eric Bibb

Kevin Burt

Guy Davis

Doug MacLeod

Keb’ Mo’

Blues rock artist

Albert Castiglia

Tommy Castro

Tinsley Ellis

Ana Popovic

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Contemporary blues female artist

Vanessa Collier

Thornetta Davis

Ruthie Foster

Danielle Nicole

Carolyn Wonderland

Contemporary blues male artist

Selwyn Birchwood

Chris Cain

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kenny Neal

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Soul blues female artist

Annika Chambers

Trudy Lynn

Terrie Odabi

Kat Riggins

Vaneese Thomas

Soul blues male artist

William Bell

Don Bryant

John Nemeth

Johnny Rawls

Curtis Salgado

Traditional blues female artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Rory Block

Sue Foley

Rhiannon Giddens

Diunna Greenleaf

EG Kight

Traditional blues male artist

Cedric Burnside

Super Chikan

Taj Mahal

Sugar Ray Norcia

Jontavious Willis

Instrumentalist – bass

Willie J. Campbell

Larry Fulcher

Jerry Jemmott

Scot Sutherland

Danielle Nicole

Instrumentalist – drums

Danny Banks

June Core

Tom Hambridge

Derrick D’Mar Martin

Chris Peet

Instrumentalist – guitar

Christoffer “Kid” Andersen

Chris Cain

Laura Chavez

Anson Funderburgh

Eric Gales

J.P. Soars

Instrumentalist – harmonica

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

Jason Ricci

Brandon Santini

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist – horn

Mindi Abair

Jimmy Carpenter

Marc Franklin

Regi Oliver

Nancy Wright

Instrumentalist – piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award)

Eden Brent

Mike Finnigan

Dave Keyes

Veronica Lewis

Jim Pugh

Instrumentalist – vocals

Thornetta Davis

Ruthie Foster

John Nemeth

Sugaray Rayford

Curtis Salgado