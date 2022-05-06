Tommy Castro Was a Triple Winner at 2022 Blues Music Awards: Full Winners List

Tommy Castro swept three major awards at the 43rd Blues Music Awards, which were held at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis on Thursday (May 5). Castro, 67, took the B.B. King entertainer of the year award, album of the year for Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town and, with his band, the Painkillers, band of the year. The album reached No. 2 on Billboard‘s Blues Albums chart.

Sue Foley was a double winner on the night. She won traditional blues album for Pinky’s Blues and also traditional blues female artist (a.k.a., the Koko Taylor award). Pinky’s Blues reached No. 4 on Blues Albums.

Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band won the award for best emerging artist album for Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland. The elder Bland (Rodd’s father) was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 1981, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 1997. He died in 2013 at age 83.

Mike Finnigan won the award for instrumentalist – piano (a.k.a., the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award). That’s one of three awards named for a late blues legend. (The others are the aforementioned B.B. King entertainer of the year award and the Koko Taylor award to the top traditional blues female artist).

Other key winners included Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’.

This year marked the first time the awards have been presented in person since 2019. The show was held virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the full list of winners for the 2022 Blues Music Awards.

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Tommy Castro

Eric Gales

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

J.P. Soars

Sugaray Rayford

Album of the Year

Holler If You Hear Me, Altered Five Blues Band

Not In My Lifetime, Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

Pinky’s Blues, Sue Foley

Raisin’ Cain, Chris Cain

WINNER: Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town, Tommy Castro

Band of the Year

Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

J.P. Soars and the Red Hots

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Sugaray Rayford Band

WINNER: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Song of the Year

“Fragile Peace and Certain War”, written by Dave Alvin (performed by Carolyn Wonderland)

“Holler If You Hear Me”, written by Jeff Schroedl & Mark Solveson (performed by Altered Five Blues Band)

WINNER: “I’d Climb Mountains,” written & performed by Selwyn Birchwood

“Real Good Lie”, written by Christine Vitale, Larry Batiste, Anthony Paule (performed by Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra)

“Somewhere”, written by Tommy Castro & Tom Hambridge (performed by Tommy Castro & The Painkillers)

Best Emerging Artist Album

GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It… You Might Like It!, GA-20

Just Say The Word, Gabe Stillman

WINNER: Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band

Welcome To The Land, Memphissippi Sounds

You Ain’t Unlucky, Veronica Lewis

Acoustic Blues Album

WINNER: Dear America, Eric Bibb

Land of the Sky, Catfish Keith

Let’s Get Happy Together, Maria Muldaur

Let Loose These Chains, Hector Anchondo

The Trio Sessions, EG Kight

Blues Rock Album

Alafia Moon, Damon Fowler

Dance Songs For Hard Times, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

WINNER: Resurrection, Mike Zito

Tinfoil Hat, Popa Chubby

Unemployed Highly Annoyed, Jeremiah Johnson

Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: 662, Kingfish

Damage Control, Curtis Salgado

Holler If You Hear Me, Altered Five Blues Band

Raisin’ Cain, Chris Cain

Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town, Tommy Castro

Soul Blues Album

Let’s Have A Party, Gerald McClendon

WINNER: Long As I Got My Guitar, Zac Harmon

Not In My Lifetime, Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

You Get What You Give: Duets, Dave Keller

You Gotta Have It, Tia Carroll

Traditional Blues Album

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, Bob Corritore

Boogie w/ R.L. Boyce (Live), R.L. Boyce

Little Black Flies, Eddie 9V

WINNER: Pinky’s Blues, Sue Foley



Acoustic Blues Artist

Eric Bibb

Kevin Burt

Guy Davis

Doug MacLeod

WINNER: Keb’ Mo’



Blues Rock Artist

WINNER: Albert Castiglia

Tommy Castro

Tinsley Ellis

Ana Popovic

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

WINNER: Vanessa Collier

Thornetta Davis

Ruthie Foster

Danielle Nicole

Carolyn Wonderland

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Selwyn Birchwood

Chris Cain

WINNER: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kenny Neal

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Soul Blues Female Artist

WINNER: Annika Chambers

Trudy Lynn

Terrie Odabi

Kat Riggins

Vaneese Thomas

Soul Blues Male Artist

William Bell

Don Bryant

John Nemeth

Johnny Rawls

WINNER: Curtis Salgado

Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Rory Block

WINNER: Sue Foley

Rhiannon Giddens

Diunna Greenleaf

EG Kight

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Cedric Burnside

Super Chikan

WINNER: Taj Mahal

Sugar Ray Norcia

Jontavious Willis

Instrumentalist – Bass

Willie J. Campbell

Larry Fulcher

Jerry Jemmott

Scot Sutherland

WINNER: Danielle Nicole

Instrumentalist – Drums

Danny Banks

June Core

WINNER: Tom Hambridge

Derrick D’Mar Martin

Chris Peet

Instrumentalist – Guitar

Christoffer “Kid” Andersen

Chris Cain

Laura Chavez

Anson Funderburgh

WINNER: Eric Gales

J.P. Soars

Instrumentalist – Harmonica

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

WINNER: Jason Ricci

Brandon Santini

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist – Horn

Mindi Abair

WINNER: Jimmy Carpenter

Marc Franklin

Regi Oliver

Nancy Wright

Instrumentalist – Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award)

Eden Brent

WINNER: Mike Finnigan

Dave Keyes

Veronica Lewis

Jim Pugh

Instrumentalist – Vocals

Thornetta Davis

Ruthie Foster

WINNER: John Nemeth

Sugaray Rayford

Curtis Salgado