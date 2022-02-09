2022 Billboard Women in Music Honorees, By the Numbers: Their Biggest Hits & Awards Highlights

This year’s Billboard Women in Music honorees reflect multiple genres and generations, but they have a few things in common: talent, success and awards to show for it.

Four of the nine artists who are being honored this year – Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Saweetie – are nominated in “Big Four” categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Another of this year’s WIM honorees – Bonnie Raitt – has been tapped to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy this year.

Related How to Get Tickets to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The live Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. The show will be hosted by Ciara, who was the 2009 Woman of the Year. For the first time ever, tickets will be available to the public.

Here’s a quick refresher course on this year’s honorees. (We show their highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit to date, their highest-charting Billboard 200 album to date, and a sampling of some of their top awards to date.)

Gabby Barrett

Billboard Music Award: Rising Star Award presented by Honda

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: “I Hope” (featuring Charlie Puth, No. 3 in November 2020)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Goldmine (No. 27 in July 2020)

Top awards: Two 2021 American Music Awards, including favorite country album (Goldmine); three 2021 Billboard Music Awards, including top female country artist; one 2021 ACM Award (new female artist of the year)

Phoebe Bridgers

Billboard Music Award: Trailblazer Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: featured credit on Taylor Swift’s “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 43 in November 2021)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Punisher (No. 43 in July 2020)

Top awards: Three 2021 Libera Awards, including record of the year (Punisher); one 2018 AIM Award (independent breakthrough of the year)

Doja Cat

Billboard Music Award: Powerhouse Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: “Say So” (featuring Nicki Minaj, No. 1 for one week in May 2020)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Planet Her (No. 2 in July 2021)

Top awards: Eight 2022 Grammy nominations; five 2020-21 American Music Awards, including new artist of the year for 2020; three 2020 MTV Video Music Awards including best new artist; one 2021 Billboard Music Award (top R&B female artist)

H.E.R.

Billboard Music Award: Impact Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: featured credit on Jhené Aiko’s “B.S.” (No. 24 in March 2020)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Back of My Mind (No. 6 in July 2021)

Top awards: Seven 2022 Grammy nominations; four 2018-20 Grammy Awards, including 2020 song of the year (“I Can’t Breathe”); 2020 Academy Award for best original song (“Fight for You”); two 2019-21 BET Awards

Karol G

Billboard Music Award: Rule Breaker Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: featured credit on Jonas Brothers’ “X” (No. 33 in May 2020)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: KGO516 (No. 20 in April 2021)

Top awards: One 2018 Latin Grammy Award (best new artist); two 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Hot Latin Songs artist of the year; one 2020 American Music Award (favorite song—Latin, “Tusa”)

Bonnie Raitt

Billboard Music Award: Icon Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: “Something to Talk About” (No. 5 in October 1991)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 albums: Nick of Time (No. 1 for three weeks in April 1990) and Longing in Their Hearts (No. 1 for one week in April 1994)

Top awards: Ten Grammys, including album of the year for Nick of Time (1989); lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy (2022); Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction (2000)

Olivia Rodrigo

Billboard Music Award: Woman of the Year

Highest-charting Hot 100 hits: “drivers license” (No. 1 for eight weeks beginning in January 2021) and “Good 4U” (No. 1 for one week in May 2021)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: SOUR (No. 1 for five weeks beginning in June 2021)

Top awards: Seven 2022 Grammy nominations; three 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, including song of the year (“driver’s license”); one 2021 American Music Award (new artist of the year)

Saweetie

Billboard Music Award: Game Changer Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: “Best Friend” (featuring Doja Cat, No. 14 in April 2021)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Icy (No. 85 in 2019)

Top awards: 2022 Grammy nomination for best new artist; one 2021 BET Hip Hop Award (hustler of the year); one 2021 MTV Europe Music Award (best new artist)

Summer Walker

Billboard Music Award: Chartbreaker Award

Highest-charting Hot 100 hit: “No Love” (collaboration with SZA, No. 13 in November 2021)

Highest-charting Billboard 200 album: Still Over It (No. 1 for one week in November 2021)

Top awards: Two 2019-20 Soul Train Music Awards, including album of the year for 2020 (Over It); one 2020 Billboard Music Award (top R&B female artist); one 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award (best new R&B artist)

In addition, Golnar Khosrowshahi, founder and CEO of Reservoir Media, will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

This year marks the first time that tickets to the Women in Music Awards are available to the general public. You can order yours now here.

All of the artist honorees except Rodrigo are scheduled to perform at the event. Additional performers, celebrity presenters and more will be announced soon.

Previous Billboard Woman of the Year honorees include Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

To ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, Billboard will comply with all applicable COVID-19 federal, state and local laws for the 2022 Women in Music Awards.

For more information on Women in Music visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.