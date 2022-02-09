H.E.R. to Receive Impact Award at 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

H.E.R. will receive the American Express Impact Award at this year’s 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. The honor is awarded to an artist who uses their musical platform to create positive change while advocating on behalf of women in — and beyond — the music industry.

Explore Explore H.E.R. See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

H.E.R. was selected this year because of the Grammy-winning singer’s support of small businesses. The 24-year-old star born Gabriella Wilson joins a growing list of superstars slated to appear at the event at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., next month.

Billboard recently announced that Olivia Rodrigo will be bestowed with the 2022 “Woman of the Year” award at the event, which will be hosted by 2009 Woman of the Year Ciara. The annual celebration recognizing music’s rising and A-list stars, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry and community will feature a powerhouse lineup of acts who will perform and/or receive special honors. Among the announced participants so far:

Gabby Barrett will perform and receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

will perform and receive the presented by Honda. Phoebe Bridgers will perform and receive the Trailblazer Award .

will perform and receive the . Doja Cat will perform and receive the Powerhouse Award .

will perform and receive the . Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO of Reservoir Media) will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

(Founder & CEO of Reservoir Media) will receive the Karol G will perform and receive the Rule Breaker Award .

will perform and receive the . Bonnie Raitt will perform and receive the Icon Award .

will perform and receive the . Saweetie will perform and receive the Game Changer Award .

will perform and receive the . Summer Walker will perform and receive the Chartbreaker Award.

For the first time ever, tickets are available to the public for the Women in Music Awards, with the general public invited to order theirs now here. To ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, Billboard will comply with all applicable COVID-19 federal, state and local laws for the 2022 Women in Music Awards.

For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.