Machine Gun Kelly & Dan + Shay Are In, Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Out as 2022 Billboard Music Awards Performers

Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay have both been added as performers while Red Hot Chili Peppers had to drop off the lineup of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, set to be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Peppers dropped out due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a message on social media from the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (May 11). The BBMAs announced MGK’s booking with a message on social media that same day. A BBMA representative has confirmed Dan + Shay’s booking to Billboard.

Both MGK and Dan + Shay are BBMA finalists this year. MGK is a finalist for top rock artist, an award he won last year (along with top rock album). Dan + Shay are finalists for top country duo/group, an award they won in 2019.

This will be MGK’s performance debut on the BBMAs. The rapper-turned-rocker entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 last month with his sixth album, Mainstream Sellout.

This was to have been Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first performance on the BBMAs since 1999, when they sang “Scar Tissue” and, with Snoop Dogg, “Red Hot Mama.”

Both country and rock will be well-represented on the show. Dan + Shay will be joined on the country side by Morgan Wallen and the high-powered team of Elle King and Miranda Lambert. That pair’s broadly appealing country hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is a finalist for top rock song, which promises to give the show some extra rock flavor. Florence + the Machine will also boost the show’s rock presence.

Even with the Peppers dropping out, it promises to be a stacked show. As previously announced, Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award and will also perform on the show. Other performers include Silk Sonic (their first performance since they swept four Grammys, including record and song of the year, in April), Travis Scott (his first awards show performance since 10 people were killed during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November) and Ed Sheeran (performing from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he’s in the midst of his + – = ÷ x stadium tour — pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

Other performers set for the show are hip-hop stars Megan Thee Stallion and Latto; Latin stars Rauw Alejandro and Becky G; R&B star Maxwell; and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will stream live on Peacock. Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the show will honor the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories. Additional information about the BBMAs, including presenters, will be announced in the coming days.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. In addition to hosting the show, Combs will serve as executive producer alongside Robert Deaton.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 and are available for purchase here Doors open at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.