Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran & More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and the team-up of Elle King and Miranda Lambert have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will stream live on Peacock. Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the show will honor the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories.

This is Scott’s first awards show performance since a crowd crush during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November killed 10 people. Scott’s remix of his song “Goosebumps” is nominated for top dance/electronic song. In 2019-20, Scott became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have three songs enter the chart at No. 1 in less than a year — “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts” (billed as by The Scotts, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi) and “Franchise.”

Sheeran will perform from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he’s in the midst of his + – = ÷ x stadium tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). Sheeran is a nine-time finalist at this year’s BBMAs; He’s one of eight artists to amass as many or more nods this year. Sheeran is a finalist for top male artist, an award he won four years ago. His album = (Equals) entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in November, becoming his fourth consecutive album to lead that chart.

When King and Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in April, it marked the first time in nearly 30 years that a collaboration by two women topped that chart. The hit has had broad appeal. It is nominated here for top rock song. It won video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March, where Lambert also won entertainer of the year for the first time. Lambert has a second BBMA nod this year – top country female artist.

On the heels of releasing her sophomore album Esquemas on May 13, Becky G will make her BBMAs performance debut from the Xfinity stage. Nominated in 2021 for top Latin female artist, the singer is currently enjoying her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs with “MAMIII,” a collab with Karol G.

As previously announced, Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award and will also perform on the show. Other performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers (their first BBMAs performance since 1999), Silk Sonic (their first performance since they swept four Grammys, including record and song of the year, in April), and Morgan Wallen (his first awards show performance since he was barred from attending and performing at various ceremonies in 2021 after he was caught on camera saying the N-word). Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro round out the lineup.

Mari Copeny, a 14-year-old environmental justice advocate, will receive the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker Award. Additional information about the BBMAs, including presenters, will be announced in the coming days.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard charts. Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. In addition to hosting the show, Combs will serve as executive producer alongside Robert Deaton.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 and are available for purchase here Doors open at 3:30 p.m. PT.

