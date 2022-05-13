Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Are you ready for the Billboard Music Awards? The show will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will stream live on Peacock. Hosted by two-time BBMA winner Sean “Diddy” Combs, the show will honor the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ed Sheeran Sean Combs See latest videos, charts and news

A total of 16 artists will perform on the show, representing just about every type of popular music. Eleven of the performers are nominees this year, including Ed Sheeran (nine nods), Raux Alejandro, Silk Sonic, and Morgan Wallen (four nods each), and Miranda Lambert (two nods).

This will be Silk Sonic’s first performance since the duo swept four Grammys, including record and song of the year, in April; Wallen’s first awards show performance since he was caught on camera in 2021 saying the N-word; and Travis Scott‘s first awards show performance since a crowd crush during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November killed 10 people. Sheeran will be performing from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he’s in the midst of a stadium tour.

Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award, and will also perform on the show. Mari Copeny, a 14-year-old environmental justice advocate, will receive the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker Award.

The list of presenters includes Pusha T, whose It’s Almost Dry entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 last week; Michael Bublé and DJ Khaled, who have each amassed multiple No. 1 albums on that chart; and TV and film stars Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish and Heidi Klum, among others.

Unique among music awards shows, BBMA finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard charts. Finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. In addition to hosting the show, Combs will serve as executive producer alongside Robert Deaton.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 and are available for purchase here. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. PT.

For the latest news, visit billboardmusicawards.com and billboard.com/bbma. Follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube), and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs. For more information about the BBMAs on Peacock, visit Peacocktv.com.

Billboard recently announced the first Billboard MusicCon, which will feature performances, exclusive conversations, fan experiences, and more. Visit www.billboardmusiccon.com for event details and tickets.

Here are all the performers and presenters for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards:

Performers

Raux Alejandro

Mary J. Blige

Becky G

Burna Boy

Dan + Shay

Florence + the Machine

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Latto

Machine Gun Kelly

Maxwell

Megan Thee Stallion

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

Silk Sonic

Morgan Wallen

Presenters

Anthony Anderson

Anitta

Chloe Bailey

Michael Bublé

Dove Cameron

Dixie D’Amelio

DJ Khaled

Giveon

Tiffany Haddish

Heidi Klum

Liza Koshy

Pusha T

Teyana Taylor

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.