Which 2022 Billboard Music Awards Performer Are You Most Excited For? Vote!

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are in just a matter of days! The ceremony is set to broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday (May 15) and will feature a stacked list of performers during the awards show — but who are you most excited to see?

Silk Sonic will pop over from their Las Vegas residency to hit the BBMAs stage, while Ed Sheeran will beam in live from the Belfast stop of his world tour. Machine Gun Kelly was just announced as a performer on Wednesday, and Dan + Shay were tapped to step in when Red Hot Chili Peppers had to drop out due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Megan Thee Stallion‘s Hotties have something to look forward to come Sunday night, as she will grace the BBMA stage for what’s expected to be a sassy performance in light of the recent release of her newest single “Plan B.” Meanwhile, Billboard‘s newest cover star Burna Boy is also taking the stage and putting Afro-Fusion on a large stage for the world to see.

Latin music fans have two stars on the lineup: Mexican-American hitmaker Becky G and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, making his BBMA debut.

Latto, Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Maxwell and Billboard Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige round out the list of performers — but who are you looking forward to seeing the most? Vote in the poll below!