Which 2022 Billboard Music Awards Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards delivered a slew of impressive performances Sunday (May 15) from the expansive list of nominees in attendance, spanning from pop, rock, hip-hop and more. But which performance was your favorite?

Host Sean “Diddy” Combs opened up the show, paying tribute to his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. by performing “Mo Money Mo Problems” with Teyana Taylor — and her 6-year-old daughter Junie, who impressively landed a split on stage — providing an assist. Jack Harlow also joined in the opening medley, performing his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Class” to the excited crowd.

Other highlights of the night included Megan Thee Stallion‘s performance of her new single “Plan B,” and her “Sweetest Pie” collaboration without Dua Lipa (who is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour) following her top rap artist win. The crowd went wild not only for the track (fellow rapper Doja Cat was seen in the audience enthusiastically singing along to the song’s punchy lyrics), but Megan’s impressive dance skills.

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen also made notable appearances at the BBMAs. It was the rapper’s first performance at an awards show since 10 people died during a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021; he performed “Mafia” and “Lost Forever” for his set. Wallen — who made his official awards show return after he was caught on camera using the N-word — did double duty on stage with “Wasted on You” and “Don’t Think Jesus.”

Which Billboard Music Awards show performance was your favorite? Vote in the poll below.

