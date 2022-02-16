Here’s the Date of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on both coasts on Sunday, May 15. The show will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The awards show will return to its usual home, Las Vegas, after two pandemic-era shows in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 18th time.

This will be the 21st time the show has emanated from Las Vegas. It has taken place in venues in the greater Los Angeles area seven times and from New York City once.

This will be the fifth year in a row that NBC has aired the show. The show aired on Fox from 1990-2006 and, following a brief hiatus, aired on ABC from 2011-17.

Host and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena will also host the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, six weeks before the BBMAs. This will be the first time the Grammys have taken place in Las Vegas. The BBMAs are set to air the same night as the 2022 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys, which will be held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

Unique among music awards shows, BBMAs honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, the ultimate measure of success in music. The annual live broadcast showcases memorable performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments and the presentation of the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the most authoritative guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is executive producer.

Last year’s show aired live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd dominated the night with 10 wins, while Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award. Pink was honored with the ICON Award and dazzled with an aerial performance with her daughter, Willow Sage. Rapper and activist Trae the Truth received the Change Maker Award.

For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), visit billboardmusicawards.com and billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the hashtag #BBMAs.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.