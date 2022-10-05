Kendrick Lamar Tops 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Full Winners List

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with six wins including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in May. The awards ceremony, taped on Friday Sept. 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, premiered on Tuesday (Oct. 4) on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1.

Lamar also won lyricist of the year and best live performer. He shared two other awards — best hip hop video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and video director of the year with Dave Free.

This was Lamar’s eighth win for lyricist of the year, more by far than anyone else in the history of the show (which originated in 2006). This was his third win for hip-hop album of the year, which puts him in a tie with T.I. and Jay-Z for the most wins in the category. It was also his third win for best hip-hop video and best live performer; his second for hip-hop artist of the year.

Drake took home three awards including best collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems. The smash entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 in May. Drake tied with himself for the sweet 16: best featured verse award with contributions on “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

Latto’s “Big Energy,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, won song of the year.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in July and August, won impact track. That award is for the song that “moves our culture forward with social commentary, political discourse or other thought-provoking lyrics.” “About Damn Time” also won in the roughly equivalent category, video for good, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Newcomer GloRilla (birth name: Gloria Woods) was crowned best breakthrough hip hop artist. She’s the fourth female artist to win in that category, following Nicki Minaj (2010), Iggy Azalea (2014) and Cardi B (2017). GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” (a collab with Cardi B) is the second-highest new entry on this weeks’ Hot 100 at No. 9.

Trina received the I Am Hip Hop Award. She’s the fourth female artist or group to take that award, following Salt-N-Pepa (2010), MC Lyte (2013) and Lil’ Kim (2019).

Fat Joe hosted this year’s show, which will have an encore airing on BET on Wednesday Oct.5 at midnight ET/PT.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award nominees, with winners marked:

Hip hop artist of the year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Hip hop album of the year

Latto, 777

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, Donda

Future, I Never Liked You

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Nas, King’s Disease II

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Song of the year

WINNER: Latto, “Big Energy”

Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best hip hop video

A$AP Rocky, “D.M.B.”

WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

BIA & J. Cole, “London”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”

WINNER: Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best duo or group

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

WINNER: EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc

Best breakthrough hip hop artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

WINNER: GloRilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Best live performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the year

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Producer of the year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

DJ of the year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

WINNER: DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Best hip hop platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

CO-WINNER: Caresha Please

Complex

CO-WINNER: Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the year

WINNER: 50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: best featured verse

CO-WINNER: Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

CO-WINNER: Drake, “Wait for You” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact track

WINNER: Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”

Latto, “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Best international flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)