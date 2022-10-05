Kendrick Lamar Tops 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Full Winners List

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with six wins including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in May. The awards ceremony, taped on Friday Sept. 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, premiered on Tuesday (Oct. 4) on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1.
Lamar also won lyricist of the year and best live performer. He shared two other awards — best hip hop video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and video director of the year with Dave Free.
This was Lamar’s eighth win for lyricist of the year, more by far than anyone else in the history of the show (which originated in 2006). This was his third win for hip-hop album of the year, which puts him in a tie with T.I. and Jay-Z for the most wins in the category. It was also his third win for best hip-hop video and best live performer; his second for hip-hop artist of the year.
Drake took home three awards including best collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems. The smash entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 in May. Drake tied with himself for the sweet 16: best featured verse award with contributions on “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”
Latto’s “Big Energy,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, won song of the year.
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in July and August, won impact track. That award is for the song that “moves our culture forward with social commentary, political discourse or other thought-provoking lyrics.” “About Damn Time” also won in the roughly equivalent category, video for good, at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Newcomer GloRilla (birth name: Gloria Woods) was crowned best breakthrough hip hop artist. She’s the fourth female artist to win in that category, following Nicki Minaj (2010), Iggy Azalea (2014) and Cardi B (2017). GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” (a collab with Cardi B) is the second-highest new entry on this weeks’ Hot 100 at No. 9.
Trina received the I Am Hip Hop Award. She’s the fourth female artist or group to take that award, following Salt-N-Pepa (2010), MC Lyte (2013) and Lil’ Kim (2019).
Fat Joe hosted this year’s show, which will have an encore airing on BET on Wednesday Oct.5 at midnight ET/PT.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award nominees, with winners marked:
Hip hop artist of the year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Hip hop album of the year
Latto, 777
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Future, I Never Liked You
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Nas, King’s Disease II
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Song of the year
WINNER: Latto, “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best hip hop video
A$AP Rocky, “D.M.B.”
WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
BIA & J. Cole, “London”
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best collaboration
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
WINNER: Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best duo or group
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
WINNER: EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
Best breakthrough hip hop artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
WINNER: GloRilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
Best live performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the year
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
Producer of the year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
DJ of the year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
WINNER: DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Best hip hop platform
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
CO-WINNER: Caresha Please
Complex
CO-WINNER: Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
Hustler of the year
WINNER: 50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: best featured verse
CO-WINNER: Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
CO-WINNER: Drake, “Wait for You” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Impact track
WINNER: Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
Latto, “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Best international flow
WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)