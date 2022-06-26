×
Here Are All the 2022 BET Awards Winners (Updating)

Going into Sunday's ceremony, Doja Cat is the year's leading nominee, with six nods.

BET Awards logo
BET

The 2022 BET Awards have arrived!

Going into Sunday’s ceremony, Doja Cat is the year’s leading nominee, with six nods. Drake and Ari Lennox followed right behind with four apiece. But who will emerge the night’s big winners? That remains to be seen.

Follow along below with Billboard all night as we keep track of the winners and cover the show top to bottom.

Album of the year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Best group

Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Video of the year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
Grace. Kelly Price
Hallelujah. Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry

