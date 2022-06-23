Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 BET Awards

Lil Wayne will perform on the 2022 BET Awards, the network announced on Thursday (June 23). Lil Wayne is an 11-time winner at the BET Awards, including five awards in the viewer’s choice category. He is also a five-time Grammy winner.

The show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, will air live on BET on Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sean “Diddy” Combs is this year’s lifetime achievement award recipient.

Several of this year’s performers have won BET Awards in recent years, including Lizzo, who won best female R&B/pop artist two years ago; Givēon, who won best new artist last year; Roddy Ricch, who won best new artist and album of the year two years ago; Chance the Rapper, who won best new artist five years ago; and Kirk Franklin, who is a five-time winner (including the last two years) for best gospel/inspirational artist.

This will be the third year in a row that Ricch has performed on the show; the second year in a row that Franklin has performed.

Chlöe, a three-time nominee this year, is also set to perform. Other performers include Latto, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.

In addition to performing on the show, Harlow is a nominee for best male hip-hop artist. Lil Nas X, Harlow’s partner on the smash hit “Industry Baby,” wasn’t nominated in that category (or any other). LNX loudly protested the snub, which many observers with no self-interest also found hard to understand.

Up-and-coming artists GoGo Marrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage. Last year, Tone Stith and Mereba performed on that stage, which BET sees as a launching pad.

Idris Elba, a two-time BET winner for best actor, will serve as a presenter. So will Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor two years ago for playing Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte returns as the ceremony’s announcer. DJ Diamond Kuts returns as the house DJ.

BET will kick off the celebration with BET Awards ’22: Red Carpet Live! on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Terrence J, the pre-show will include performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet. The pre-show will feature red carpet correspondent Pretty Vee, DJ Jae Murphy, and more. Affion Crockett will host the BET Awards red carpet Twitter live stream show.

Of the 14 artists who received three or more BET Awards nominations this year, Chlöe is the only one who has been announced as a performer.

Doja Cat is this year’s top nominee with six nods. Doja is this year’s only artist, male or female, to be nominated in both R&B/pop and hip-hop categories, a sign of her broad-based appeal. Ari Lennox and Drake are runners-up, with four nods each.

Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems each received three nominations.

The BET Awards is among the most-watched awards shows on cable television. BET calls the awards, now in their 22nd year, “the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president, specials, music programming, music strategy, and news will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials, music programming & music strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

The BET Awards 2022 will simulcast on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa, BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluto in the UK and Brazil.

For the latest BET Awards 2022 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, visit BET.com/bet-awards.

Here are all the main-stage performers:

Babyface

Chance the Rapper

Chlöe

Doechii

Ella Mai

Fireboy DML

GIVĒON

Jack Harlow

Joey Bada$$

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

Latto

Lil Wayne

Lizzo

Muni Long

Roddy Ricch

Here are the BET Amplified Stage performers (for newer artists):

GoGo Morrow

OGI

Here are all the presenters: