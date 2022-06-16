Lizzo, Latto, Jack Harlow & More to Perform at 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow are among the first round of performers set for the 2022 BET Awards. The show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, will air live on BET on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The first round of performers also includes Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Givēon, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Muni Long and Roddy Ricch.

This will be the third year in a row that Ricch has performed on the show. He performed “High Fashion,” “The Box” and “Rockstar” (the latter in collaboration with DaBaby) on the 2020 show and “Late at Night” last year.

This will be the second year in a row that Franklin has performed on the show. He performed “We Win” with Lil Baby last year. This year, he is expected to perform in collaboration with Maverick City Music.

In addition to performing on the show, Harlow is a nominee for best male hip hop artist. Lil Nas X, Harlow’s partner on the smash hit “Industry Baby,” wasn’t nominated in that category (or any other). LNX loudly protested the snub, which many observers with no self-interest also found hard to understand.

Chlöe is a three-time nominee this year. Of the 14 artists who received three or more BET Awards nominations this year, she is the only one who has been announced as a performer so far.

Up-and-coming artists GoGo Marrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage. Last year, Tone Stith and Mereba performed on that stage, which BET sees as a launching pad.

As previously announced, Sean “Diddy” Combs is this year’s lifetime achievement award recipient.

The BET Awards is among the most-watched awards shows on cable television. BET calls the awards, now in their 22nd year, “the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

Doja Cat is this year’s top nominee with six nods. Doja is this year’s only artist, male or female, to be nominated in both R&B/pop and hip hop categories, a clear sign of her broad-based appeal. Ari Lennox and Drake are runners-up, with four nods each.

Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems each received three nominations.

Nominations are determined by a voting academy that is comprised of industry pros in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president, specials, music programming, music strategy, and news will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials, music programming & music strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

For the latest BET Awards 2022 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, visit BET.com/bet-awards.