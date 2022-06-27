Which 2022 BET Awards Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Mariah Carey and Latto perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The BET Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 26) for an evening celebrating the year’s best in R&B, hip-hop and Black culture.

Hosted for the second year in a row by Taraji P. Henson, the night was filled with show-stopping performances by everyone from Lizzo (“About Damn Time”) to Latto, Young Dirty Bastard and Mariah Carey (“Big Energy (Remix)”), all while Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Meghan Thee Stallion and more took home trophies.

And now that the awards show is wrapped until next year, we want to know which performance you were loving the most! Did the surprise appearance by the Elusive Chanteuse herself serve up all the “Fantasy” and whistle tone your heart could’ve ever desired? Did Lizzo’s opening number having you doing her viral choreography from home?

There were plenty of other memorable performances, too. Jack Harlow squashed his playful beef with Brandy by bringing her onstage to perform her “First Class” freestyle amid his performance with DJ Drama and Lil Wayne.

Later in the show, Chlöe debuted her brand new single “Surprise” before launching into her hit “Treat Me.” And though he dealt with microphone problems, Giveon powered through his tracks “Heartbreak Anniversary,” “For Tonight” and Lie Again.”

Plus, Diddy lorded over a star-studded, eight-song medley to commemorate his receiving of the lifetime achievement award, which included guest appearances by everyone from Mary J. Blige and Jodeci to Bryson Tiller, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim and Faith Evans.

Vote for your favorite performance of the night in our poll below!