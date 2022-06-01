Doja Cat Leads 2022 BET Awards Nominations: Full List

Doja Cat is the top nominee for the 2022 BET Awards, with six nods. Doja is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist, best female hip hop artist, album of the year for Planet Her, BET Her for “Woman,” and two awards — video of the year and best collaboration — for “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. Doja Cat is this year’s only artist, male or female, to be nominated in both R&B/pop and hip hop categories, a clear sign of her broad-based appeal.
Ari Lennox and Drake are runners-up, with four nods each.
Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems each received three nominations.
Three albums that were nominated for album of the year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards are also nominated in that category here: H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, West’s Donda, and Doja’s Planet Her.
The competition in that category here also includes Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which won a Grammy for best rap album, and the deluxe edition of Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, which won a Grammy for best R&B album. The other two nominees in that category here are Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic. (The latter album was released after the Grammy eligibility cut-off.)
Baby Keem, who was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, is also nominated in that category here. He faces Benny The Butcher, Latto, Muni Long, Tems and Yung Bleu.
“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, which won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, and “Family Ties” by Baby Keem & Lamar, which won a Grammy for best rap performance, are among the hits competing for best collaboration.
King Richard, which received an Oscar nomination for best picture, and Summer of Soul, which won an Oscar as documentary (feature) are vying for best movie with Candyman, Respect, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Harder They Fall.
Will Smith, who had both the best and worst night of his career at the Oscars, winning best actor for King Richard but upstaging his own moment of triumph by slapping Chris Rock and shouting obscenities, has a chance to redeem himself here. He is nominated for best actor, though he again faces Denzel Washington, nominated for The Tragedy of Macbeth. The two stars competed for best actor at numerous awards shows, culminating in the Oscars.
Two busy actors are nominated here for two performances (shown, in each case, as a joint entry). Forest Whitaker is nominated for best actor for his performances in Respect and Godfather of Harlem. Zendaya is nominated for best actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Nominations are determined by a voting academy that is comprised of entertainment pros in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president, specials, music programming, music strategy, and news will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials, music programming & music strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:
Album of the year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best female R&B/pop artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/pop artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best female hip hop artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Best group
Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best new artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Video of the year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video director of the year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
Grace. Kelly Price
Hallelujah. Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best international act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard
Best actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry