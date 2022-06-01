Doja Cat Leads 2022 BET Awards Nominations: Full List

Doja Cat is the top nominee for the 2022 BET Awards, with six nods. Doja is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist, best female hip hop artist, album of the year for Planet Her, BET Her for “Woman,” and two awards — video of the year and best collaboration — for “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. Doja Cat is this year’s only artist, male or female, to be nominated in both R&B/pop and hip hop categories, a clear sign of her broad-based appeal.

Ari Lennox and Drake are runners-up, with four nods each.

Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems each received three nominations.

Three albums that were nominated for album of the year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards are also nominated in that category here: H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, West’s Donda, and Doja’s Planet Her.

The competition in that category here also includes Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which won a Grammy for best rap album, and the deluxe edition of Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, which won a Grammy for best R&B album. The other two nominees in that category here are Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic. (The latter album was released after the Grammy eligibility cut-off.)

Baby Keem, who was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, is also nominated in that category here. He faces Benny The Butcher, Latto, Muni Long, Tems and Yung Bleu.

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, which won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, and “Family Ties” by Baby Keem & Lamar, which won a Grammy for best rap performance, are among the hits competing for best collaboration.

King Richard, which received an Oscar nomination for best picture, and Summer of Soul, which won an Oscar as documentary (feature) are vying for best movie with Candyman, Respect, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Harder They Fall.

Will Smith, who had both the best and worst night of his career at the Oscars, winning best actor for King Richard but upstaging his own moment of triumph by slapping Chris Rock and shouting obscenities, has a chance to redeem himself here. He is nominated for best actor, though he again faces Denzel Washington, nominated for The Tragedy of Macbeth. The two stars competed for best actor at numerous awards shows, culminating in the Oscars.

Two busy actors are nominated here for two performances (shown, in each case, as a joint entry). Forest Whitaker is nominated for best actor for his performances in Respect and Godfather of Harlem. Zendaya is nominated for best actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Nominations are determined by a voting academy that is comprised of entertainment pros in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president, specials, music programming, music strategy, and news will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials, music programming & music strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Album of the year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

Grace. Kelly Price

Hallelujah. Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry