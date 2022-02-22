Hans Zimmer, Germaine Franco & Jonny Greenwood Among 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards Nominees

Hans Zimmer speaks onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on Dec. 4, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Two weeks after receiving Oscar nominations for best original score, Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog) are nominated for 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards for film score of the year.

The other ASCAP nominees in this category are Daniel Hart (The Green Knight), who was shortlisted for an Oscar but not nominated, and Dan Romer (Luca), who wasn’t even shortlisted for an Oscar.

The ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among U.S. performing rights organizations. There are just five categories: film score of the year, documentary score of the year, television score of the year, television theme of the year and video game score of the year.

The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11. Winners will be announced as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards during the week of May 2.

Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works. (More than five nominees in a category reflects a tie.)

Film score of the year

(Films released in the U.S. in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The Green Knight – Daniel Hart

Luca – Dan Romer

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Documentary score of the year

(Documentary films initially airing in the U.S. in 2021)

9to5: The Story of a Movement – Wendy Blackstone

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – Nainita Desai

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones

Flee – Uno Helmersson

The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton

Val – Garth Stevenson

Women Warriors: The Voices of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber

Television score of the year

(Episodes originally airing in the U.S. in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Cobra Kai season 3 – Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson

Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Wheel of Time – Lorne Balfe

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Television theme of the year

(Episodes originally airing in the U.S. in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Dickinson – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Video game score of the year

(Games originally released in the U.S. in 2021)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine

Deathloop – Tom Salta

Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama

For more information about the 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, go to www.ascap.com/composerschoice.