Hans Zimmer, Germaine Franco & Jonny Greenwood Among 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards Nominees

Two weeks after receiving Oscar nominations for best original score, Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog) are nominated for 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards for film score of the year.
The other ASCAP nominees in this category are Daniel Hart (The Green Knight), who was shortlisted for an Oscar but not nominated, and Dan Romer (Luca), who wasn’t even shortlisted for an Oscar.
The ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among U.S. performing rights organizations. There are just five categories: film score of the year, documentary score of the year, television score of the year, television theme of the year and video game score of the year.
The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11. Winners will be announced as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards during the week of May 2.
Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works. (More than five nominees in a category reflects a tie.)
Film score of the year
(Films released in the U.S. in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The Green Knight – Daniel Hart
Luca – Dan Romer
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Documentary score of the year
(Documentary films initially airing in the U.S. in 2021)
9to5: The Story of a Movement – Wendy Blackstone
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – Nainita Desai
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones
Flee – Uno Helmersson
The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton
Val – Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber
Television score of the year
(Episodes originally airing in the U.S. in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Cobra Kai season 3 – Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Wheel of Time – Lorne Balfe
The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Television theme of the year
(Episodes originally airing in the U.S. in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Dickinson – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla
The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Video game score of the year
(Games originally released in the U.S. in 2021)
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine
Deathloop – Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama
For more information about the 2022 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, go to www.ascap.com/composerschoice.