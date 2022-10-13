How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards

You’ve probably heard that the American Music Awards are voted on entirely by fans, unlike the Grammy Awards, which are voted on strictly by members of the Recording Academy.

But how exactly do you vote in the AMAs, if you are so inclined?

Nominations for the 2022 AMAs were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13). Fan voting is now open in all but one of this year’s 37 categories. Voting in that category, favorite K-pop artist, will open on Nov. 1.

Let’s answer some questions you may have about voting and, while we’re at it, a few general questions about the AMAs.

How can you vote?

There are two methods for AMAs fan voting – web voting and Twitter voting. To vote via the web, head to VoteAMAs.com.

To vote via Twitter, you must include the following in a tweet from a public Twitter account:

Artist Categories: Artist name, award category name and #AMAs

Song Categories: Song title, award category name and #AMAs

Album Categories: Album title, award category name and #AMAs

An example of a valid Twitter vote would be: I’m voting for Toni Braxton for artist of the year at the #AMAs!

Toni Braxton is nominated for artist of the year?!

No. I just didn’t think it would be right to use a current nominee as an example. Gotta keep this scrupulously fair.

Okay, now I’m curious. Who is nominated for artist of the year?

Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

That sounds about right.

Agreed, though Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lizzo, BTS and Ed Sheeran might think differently. There are always people who just miss the cut, even with an expanded seven slots. There were only five nominees in each of the last five years.

Any other rules I should know about?

Retweets of valid votes also count as a vote. You may only cast a vote for one category and one nominee per tweet.

How many times may you vote per day?

Up to 22 times per day, per category, per voting method.

So, this show really measures fan enthusiasm. The artist with the most hard-core fans is probably going to win.

That’s pretty much it.

When does voting close for award categories other than favorite K-pop artist?

Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

Since voting is just now opening up, how were the nominations determined?

Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022 (representing Billboard chart dates of Oct. 9, 2021, through Oct. 1, 2022).

I’m sorry, I missed your story about the nominations (but I promise to read it later). Who are this year’s top nominees?

Bad Bunny is the top nominee, with eight nods, including his first nod for artist of the year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. Adele, Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Future each received five nods.

Are there any new categories this year?

The AMAs added or revived six categories this year – favorite K-pop artist, favorite Afrobeats artist, favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite touring artist and favorite soundtrack. This is a breakthrough for K-pop and Afrobeats, which have not previously had AMAs categories dedicated to them.

Did any categories bite the dust?

The AMAs dropped one category this year – favorite trending song, won last year by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”

Is it true that Dick Clark created the show?

It is. The legendary TV producer created the AMAs as a popular alternative to the Grammys. In the first five years of the show, it focused on just three broad genres – pop/rock, soul/R&B and country. The show has expanded its focus as music has become more diverse. But there are still no categories for some more specialized genres that the Grammys include, such as classical and jazz. This is the 50th edition of the AMAs, by the way. The show has aired on ABC continuously since 1974, marking one of the longest continuous network relationships for any awards show.

When will this year’s show air?

The American Music Awards are set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET and on tape delay at 8 p.m. PT on ABC. A host has not yet been announced. Cardi B hosted last year’s show.

Is there any way I can go to see the show in person?

Tickets are now on sale now at AXS.com.

dick clark productions is owned by Eldridge, which is an investor in Billboard’s parent company Penske Media Corporation.