Here’s the Date of the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on a tape-delayed basis on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

Nominations will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Jesse Collins See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B hosted last year’s AMAs. This year’s host has yet to be announced. BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were last year’s top winners, with three awards each.

Last year’s show was the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, according to the show.

American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.

This is the 50th edition of the show, which was created by TV music/variety OG Dick Clark in 1973.

The show has aired on ABC continuously since 1974, marking one of the longest continuous network relationships for any awards show. The Grammys have aired on CBS continuously since 1973. The Oscars have aired on ABC continuously since 1976. The Tonys have aired on CBS continuously since 1978.

The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will return as showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, two of the top executives in Collins’ company, will return as executive producers. Longtime American Music Awards producer Larry Klein will return as producer.

Collins and Harmon won their first Emmy Awards on Sept. 3 as an executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively, of the Super Bowl halftime show, which was voted outstanding variety special (live). Rouzan-Clay received her first Emmy nomination this year as a co-executive producer of the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which competed in that same category (and for which Collins was also nominated).

Klein, a TV music/variety veteran, received his first Emmy nomination along with Clark and Al Schwartz in 1988 when the 15th annual American Music Awards was nominated for outstanding variety-music events programming.

The AMAs have emanated from Microsoft Theater since 2007.

Tickets for the 2022 American Music Awards will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Eldridge, which is an investor in Billboard’s parent company Penske Media Corporation.